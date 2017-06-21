Reader seeks help resolving issues with Keystone travel trailer





From editor Chuck Woodbury

I received this email from reader Peter Morgenstern about several unresolved issues with his Keystone Cougar travel trailer and lack of acceptable response from Keystone. I am sharing it with you to see how many others have had the same experience. Please leave a comment if you have encountered similar defects in your Keystone trailer. How did Keystone respond? Do you have any suggestions for Peter?

Dear Chuck,

I am a subscriber of RV Travel and enjoy your articles and accounts of your travels, and I need help.

I bought a 2016 (Keystone) Cougar 30RLI and I am having trouble resolving issues with the camper. I have a big soft spot in the floor which they maintain is caused by the location of the grey and black tanks, slide issues which they say are normal, screws poking up under roof edge which they say do not compromise the integrity of the roof. I was told by one of their retail advisers that I couldn’t even talk to their supervisor or their service department to try to resolve these problems, which I believe are manufacturing and structural defects.

I am not asking for you to personally take on my fight with Keystone, but to help me find people or organizations that can and will help me. —Peter Morgenstern

READERS: Your comments are invited.

