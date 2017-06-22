I bought a new 2015 keystone hideout 28bhc. I’ve had it in for repairs since before delivery. I bought the toe behind trailer at a show and there were issues from kids and adults pulling and tugging things that shouldn’t be pulled on lol. When I went back a week later not one repair was fixed and was told I had to tow it home then tow it to there shop the next day. Which I did. They’re about an hour and half away pulling the trailer one way. Well after about 4 weeks it was ready for pickup. Get there and they still hadn’t fixed 2 of the items and told me to take it home and we made appt for them to fix those items in about 6 wks. We finally went camping and found out the tv and stereo didn’t work as well as a few other small items. Well I wad told I could take my trailer to any keystone repair shop for warranty work. Well I have a place only 10 min away but because I didn’t but my trailer from them they have a waiting list of about 4-5 weeks longer than those that bought directly from them so I had to drive it to my dealership. After finally getting trailer back almost 8 wks of being in the shop we went out and again tv stereo didn’t work. Luckily the service writer worked with me and I pulled stereo system it he got new one and I installed it after I had to drive to dealership to exchange, but aft least I was in my car and not pulling trailer. Anyways my trailer is in shop now, again, and I’ve had a panel in bedroom fixed (supposedly) 3 times but remember each time I have you wait to get trailer in shop then wait for it to get fixed. We’ve owned trailer now for 2 yrs as of June 24th and its been in the shop over 14 months we’ve owned it. Lice the trailer but hate dealing with shops and repairs. I now have to take trailer from repair shop early since wrong parts came in and we have a trip planed for the weekend of the 8th of July. Then I have to take trailer back after we return as parts aren’t expected to be in until the 7th. So frustrating and I’m thankful I bought extended warranty but I hate that trailer is in shop so long I almost feel line that’s how they waste the warranty period so it will expire before your warranty items actually fail. Dealing with keystone on items is always referred to the warranty company. Ill never buy from them again. I’ve owned trailers and rv’s before and never had issues Like this. Buyer beware buy extended warranty no matter how much they try and charge you. You can negotiate warranty price so don’t accept there price asst face value. Reply
