Reader seeks input about ‘Extreme’ RV siding problem





From editor Chuck Woodbury

I received this email from reader Kate Perrie about a serious condition with cracking paint on the exterior of her motorhome. I am sharing it with you to see how many others have had the same experience. If this is a widespread problem, we will assign an article about it to one of our RV tech experts. Please leave a comment if you know more about this.

Dear Chuck,

I know you have been on a quest to instill some quality control in the RV industry. In light of this I want to share with you a quality problem we’ve experienced.

We purchased a 2009 Gulf Stream Tourmaster and have an extreme problem with the exterior paint, a condition that I believe is called Micro Checking. From my investigations, it appears to be a fault with the skin on the exterior walls and not the paint — a defect in the composition of the material, Filon.

I have tried to have the coach repainted by two paint providers and they both informed me that they do not repaint coaches with this problem because the checking problem will just return. As far as I can tell, from my limited resources, that in order to correct this the walls need to be re-skinned.

I have heard that this is not limited to any one RV manufacturer. We all bought an RV with expectations that the paint and the exterior of the coach would not become an eyesore that would significantly degrade the value of our investment.

I have been an avid reader since we bought our coach – almost nine years — and I have never seen this topic discussed in your newsletter. If you have any information on this problem, or know anyone who you think could be of help in my quest to find a solution, or any ideas as to possible directions to take, please let me know. — Kate Perrie

READERS: Your comments are invited.