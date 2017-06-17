Comments for Reader seeks input about ‘Extreme’ RV siding problem
I have the problem on a 2005 Winnebago Adventurer.
We had this problem a few years ago on our new Ford Explorer. The service dept manager at the dealer noticed it at the first 3,000 mile service. It’s called star bursting. It was on the top mainly, then found on the sides. The dealership worked diligently to repaint and do,whatever they could to make it right. Over about 6 months of dealing with this, and the dealership kept ford manufacturing informed, they determined that the metal was defective and no amount of primer, painting, etc., would stop the star bursting. Ford sent a district rep to review and evaluate the situation. Ford the whole time gave us a rental car, no charge, and kept us informed. We were patient and looked at options, lemon law, arbitration, etc, not knowing what Ford would do. When the district rep met with us, they said they hadn’t seen this before, but was starting to crop up on some vehicles made in the same timeframe and they determined there was a batch of defective metal. they offered us a replacement vehicle of any Ford, Mercury product, that we wanted as the star bursting could not be stopped, by that time, it had spread. We were shocked but very pleased. So we ordered another explorer, by that time, the new next year models had come out, so we got the same model explorer, etc., they told us to keep the rental car until the new vehicle came in. So 6 weeks later, the dealer called, they had two explorers prepped and ready to roll. So we chose the one we wanted, did paperwork, turned in the rental car, and rolled off in our new explorer. Yes, it was frustrating. But ford made it right. We have never had another problem and we are happy long-time ford customers. It’s all in how you handle a bad situation.
I have 2003 Tiffin Allegro Bus with similiar problems. Tom
Same issue on 2005 Holiday Rambler. Bids of $30 – 50K to reskin.
Rick
Checking is a well known problem, I have a 2003 Newmar Dutch Star that I bought used in 2010, I noticed the condition sometime in 2011. It’s prevalent mostly in the dark colors and can be exacerbated by setting in the hot sun. I’ve had a quote from Newmar for 27K to reskin the unit, this was supposedly a special they were running. I’ve asked their engineers what I could expect, long term, if I took no action, I could never get a definitive answer from them. I’ve decided to do nothing, so far it doesn’t seem any worse than it did when first discovered.. The rig still looks good and we continue to use it…….
We have a friend with I believe a 2006 Newmar that has the same problem. He contacted newmar, but they would not do anything about it. I understand that some were getting a class action law suit. This was 4 years ago.
We have the same problem on our 2005 Fleetwood Triumph Regency 5th wheel.
Have the problem on a 2009 Winnebago journey