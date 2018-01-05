Reader unhappy with my negative reporting: Unsubscibes

Chuck Woodbury
Reader unhappy with my negative reporting: Unsubscibes
I am withholding the name of the author. I know that some other readers have similar feelings, so posting his thoughts is my way of showing I understand his (and probably many others’) point of view, and my reasons for doing what I do. Please feel free to comment. —Chuck Woodbury, editor
 
Dear Chuck,
letters to the editorI’ve been a subscriber to your various newsletters for a number of years.  Unfortunately, in my opinion, your reporting has devolved into nothing more than a negative slant against all things RV related. It’s your newsletter and you can certainly report as you see fit, just as I can decide whether I want to subscribe to its influences or not. We have reached a decision to unsubscribe from all of your newsletters. The final blow comes as a result of your taking time to bash a 7 year old BLM public service video! Meaningful news must be scant for you these days, apparently. 
 
It seems that you have become somewhat cynical in your attitude and resulting reporting and while I believe there should be a strong voice representing RV owners to the RV industry, your voice has become almost entirely negative. I believe as a result of the vehemence and sarcasm evidenced in your newsletter on an increasing basis, you are evolving into an ineffective force, NOT to be reckoned with….not unlike Chicken Little. That’s really a shame. An organized and professional approach will cause industries leaders to want to sit down and talk about the issues, not snarky, sarcastic, sniping and biased editorials. Some of your content is interesting, informative and relevant, but I found that many other online newsletters provide identical content, without the negative slant.

We have owned eight RVs over the last 20 years, all of them purchased new except one. We have been full-timing for more than 12 years. I mention this only to point out that we are not newbies and do speak with some hard-earned experiences. We fully understand the issues with owning a complex piece of equipment, pieced together with parts sourced from many manufacturers. Things happen, parts do break, there are poor manufacturing quality control systems in place, but at the end of the day you either enjoy the ride or decide it’s not worth it.

Is the problem solely the RV manufacturing industry or is it possible the consumers’ ceaseless demand for bigger, better and more high-tech products partially a factor? We no longer camp, we glamp, as no one wants to leave any of our “required” conveniences at home.

Chuck, good luck with your efforts in the future. We truly hope your quest to be the Don Quixote for RV owners is successful as you to strive to conquer the windmill collectively known as the RVIA. Given the negative state of our country and our world as reported each and every day, we refuse to ingest negative influence into our major source of enjoyment:  RV’ing.

Take care. —David

 

Dear David,
Thanks for the observations. I am aware that I have been more “negative” lately than at any other time in my 35 years of RVing, in which I have spent, on average, at least a few months a year on the road.
 
The change in my tone began about a year and a half ago when I went full-time and began to really live and breathe the RV lifestyle, and see first hand what’s going on. There is something about being “out there,” talking with other RVers and observing their lives, that opens a writer’s eyes to more than what he or she would see from home or an office. Of course, I write a whole lot that would never be considered negative, as I am in love with the RV lifestyle as much as when I first hit the road 35 years ago.
 

Despite what you have observed, our circulation has hit new highs since I started what you perceive as negative reporting. Our “voluntary subscriptions” have also increased significantly in the last year, which has enabled me to commission more quality articles from our current writers and hire new ones to help report about the RV lifestyle better, with higher quality information and articles. It’s these pledges of support that have enabled my staff and I to finally launch Mike Sokol’s RV Electricity Newsletter, which I guarantee will save some RVers’ heartache from dangerous mistakes they might make that result in loss of their RVs and sadly sometimes even their lives (or a family menber’s). Mike and I are working behind the scenes to develop some education programs to help RVers be safer with electricity.

There is a lot of frustration among RVers these days and it seems I am the only one addressing the issues and their concerns. I learned three decades ago when I first started reporting from the road that I could not please everyone. Heck, if I can please two percent of the RVers in America I’ll have a substantial audience, a big enough voice that the industry will pay close attention. Nobody else watches the industry, how it treats you and me (we’re $$$ to manufacturers and not much more) and other RVers. They do what they wish, including cranking out way too many substandard products. Also, nobody else that I know of is seriously addressing where you put a half million new RVs a year when there are virtually no new RV park spaces or public campgrounds. Okay, that’s negative. I understand.

 So while you are certainly not alone in your observations about my reporting, there are a lot of folks who see what my staff and I do differently.
 
Frankly, I found the BLM video stupid — a confusing, long-winded animated feature produced, I suspect, at considerable expense. Most viewers of such videos never get beyond 10-20 seconds into it before clicking away. I doubt that even 10 percent of the 500 who viewed this one over 7 years (let’s see, that’s 71 views a year!) watched it all the way through. And, yes, I posted it to this website with my comments on New Year’s Day, which was, indeed, a slow news day. But like most days of my life, I worked (in between football games).
 
I went ahead and removed you from all our newsletters email alerts except the new one about RV electricity, which I do not edit. I believe every RVer should read it. Feel free, of course, to unsubscribe: I just thought you might find it more to your liking than the other publications where I am more involved. It’s all about safety.
 
But like I said, I do understand your points. Thank you for taking the time to write.
 
The very best to you.
Chuck
 
P.S. Just as I was writing this response, a recall notice was issued by the Federal government about satellite dishes that were installed on some Fleetwood and Holiday Rambler motorhomes that were coming loose and flying off the roofs. As soon as I am done here, I will report the recall on this website. Is this negative news? Should I just let this pass without a mention? Here’s my thinking: If I’m following behind one of those motorhomes and the dish comes loose and flies off and slams into my windshield, I will not be a happy camper, maybe not even a camper again.
 
And why is this recall even being issued? Because the normal supply of plywood ran out where the dish is attached and a composite material was substituted. Well, apparently it didn’t work. To me, running out of the product reflects bad planning, but using a substitute product not designed to do the job is just plain wrong. This is just another example of bad workmanship coming out of manufacturers’ factories these days in the name of building RVs too fast in an effort to keep the cash rolling in.

One thought on “Reader unhappy with my negative reporting: Unsubscibes

  1. Jake Roe
    January 5, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I like your Newsletters Chuck! For me they are full of useful information, and sure, at times you give a negative slant but then it is your newsletter and your opinion. I can freely choose to agree or disagree. I have found over the years your Newsletters to be more positive than negative and I appreciate your efforts to keep us informed. All the best for 2018. Jake

