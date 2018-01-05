Reader unhappy with my negative reporting: Unsubscibes

Chuck, good luck with your efforts in the future. We truly hope your quest to be the Don Quixote for RV owners is successful as you to strive to conquer the windmill collectively known as the RVIA. Given the negative state of our country and our world as reported each and every day, we refuse to ingest negative influence into our major source of enjoyment: RV’ing.

Is the problem solely the RV manufacturing industry or is it possible the consumers’ ceaseless demand for bigger, better and more high-tech products partially a factor? We no longer camp, we glamp, as no one wants to leave any of our “required” conveniences at home.

We have owned eight RVs over the last 20 years, all of them purchased new except one. We have been full-timing for more than 12 years. I mention this only to point out that we are not newbies and do speak with some hard-earned experiences. We fully understand the issues with owning a complex piece of equipment, pieced together with parts sourced from many manufacturers. Things happen, parts do break, there are poor manufacturing quality control systems in place, but at the end of the day you either enjoy the ride or decide it’s not worth it.

It seems that you have become somewhat cynical in your attitude and resulting reporting and while I believe there should be a strong voice representing RV owners to the RV industry, your voice has become almost entirely negative. I believe as a result of the vehemence and sarcasm evidenced in your newsletter on an increasing basis, you are evolving into an ineffective force, NOT to be reckoned with….not unlike Chicken Little. That’s really a shame. An organized and professional approach will cause industries leaders to want to sit down and talk about the issues, not snarky, sarcastic, sniping and biased editorials. Some of your content is interesting, informative and relevant, but I found that many other online newsletters provide identical content, without the negative slant.

Thanks for the observations. I am aware that I have been more “negative” lately than at any other time in my 35 years of RVing, in which I have spent, on average, at least a few months a year on the road.

The change in my tone began about a year and a half ago when I went full-time and began to really live and breathe the RV lifestyle, and see first hand what’s going on. There is something about being “out there,” talking with other RVers and observing their lives, that opens a writer’s eyes to more than what he or she would see from home or an office. Of course, I write a whole lot that would never be considered negative, as I am in love with the RV lifestyle as much as when I first hit the road 35 years ago.

Despite what you have observed, our circulation has hit new highs since I started what you perceive as negative reporting. Our “voluntary subscriptions” have also increased significantly in the last year, which has enabled me to commission more quality articles from our current writers and hire new ones to help report about the RV lifestyle better, with higher quality information and articles. It’s these pledges of support that have enabled my staff and I to finally launch Mike Sokol’s RV Electricity Newsletter, which I guarantee will save some RVers’ heartache from dangerous mistakes they might make that result in loss of their RVs and sadly sometimes even their lives (or a family menber’s). Mike and I are working behind the scenes to develop some education programs to help RVers be safer with electricity. There is a lot of frustration among RVers these days and it seems I am the only one addressing the issues and their concerns. I learned three decades ago when I first started reporting from the road that I could not please everyone. Heck, if I can please two percent of the RVers in America I’ll have a substantial audience, a big enough voice that the industry will pay close attention. Nobody else watches the industry, how it treats you and me (we’re $$$ to manufacturers and not much more) and other RVers. They do what they wish, including cranking out way too many substandard products. Also, nobody else that I know of is seriously addressing where you put a half million new RVs a year when there are virtually no new RV park spaces or public campgrounds. Okay, that’s negative. I understand.

So while you are certainly not alone in your observations about my reporting, there are a lot of folks who see what my staff and I do differently.

Frankly, I found the BLM video stupid — a confusing, long-winded animated feature produced, I suspect, at considerable expense. Most viewers of such videos never get beyond 10-20 seconds into it before clicking away. I doubt that even 10 percent of the 500 who viewed this one over 7 years (let’s see, that’s 71 views a year!) watched it all the way through. And, yes, I posted it to this website with my comments on New Year’s Day, which was, indeed, a slow news day. But like most days of my life, I worked (in between football games).

I went ahead and removed you from all our newsletters email alerts except the new one about RV electricity, which I do not edit. I believe every RVer should read it. Feel free, of course, to unsubscribe: I just thought you might find it more to your liking than the other publications where I am more involved. It’s all about safety.

But like I said, I do understand your points. Thank you for taking the time to write.

The very best to you.