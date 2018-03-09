By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

Ok, I’m cheating a little bit here. This isn’t one of your recipes. This is one of my favorite recipes, written by one of my favorite vegetarian bloggers, Cookie & Kate. I’m only cheating because I felt like sneaking in a meat-free recipe loaded with vegetables was probably what we needed after a long winter full of lots of meat and maybe fewer vegetables. Am I right?

The theory goes that as humans, our primitive instincts tell us to eat more substantial foods (meat, dairy, carbs) in the winter to stockpile the calories for the dark and cold days ahead. I could include surveys and studies done to prove this, but without doing that, it seems right, doesn’t it? I don’t want steak and potatoes on July 27th when it’s a balmy 82 degrees out. I want grilled fish with pineapple salsa and a side salad (and not just because it’s not as steamy hot.) I mean…I wouldn’t say no to steak and potatoes…but you get the point.

This is a great, light (though I’d still consider it “comfort food”) meal and I highly recommend it if you’re trying to impress someone who thinks lasagna can only be prepared with meat sauce. News flash: it doesn’t.

Also, while this recipe can be followed exactly as it’s written, each time I’ve made it it’s been a little different. I always add more cheese, and I usually make a few more layers for a larger portion. It’s a little more complicated than the recipes we’ve featured in the past, so get creative and enjoy, RV chefs!

Vegetarian Lasagna