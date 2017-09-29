Reader’s Recipe: Casey’s Blueberry Pie

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

I’m having a hard time saying goodbye to our favorite summer fruits. Each year I savor the last juice drippings from the nectarines and plums, and I dread the day I see the wild blackberries start to droop and shrivel.

For this week’s recipe, we’re featuring Casey’s delicious blueberry pie, in hopes of holding on to summer just a little bit longer.

Here’s what Casey has to say:

“I love to bake … especially pies! When my husband, Scott, and I started full-timing in May 2016, I gave up my awesome electric residential oven and began a love/hate relationship with my new RV propane oven. I kept burning my lovely baked goods. I was getting to where I wasn’t baking at all. My husband was also a wee bit upset, as he was no longer indulging in yummy pies. (Note from RVT: We would be too, Scott!) I was then fortunate enough to talk to another RVer who told me to put tiles in the oven, which helps to distribute the heat and prevent burning. I started playing around with different configurations and discovered the perfect solution to burnt pies. I’d like to share my secret with all RVers. In the oven, I use one layer of unglazed tiles (4 of them fit – all placed in the center – don’t cover the oven holes), one layer of a flat stone (I use a Pampered Chef rectangular flat stone), and a stone to cook in (again, I use Pampered Chef stones). I am again back in business, baking pies!”

Prep Time 30 minutes Cook Time 1 hour Total Time 1 hour 30 minutes Servings 6 people Author Casey & Scott Ingredients Filling: 6-7 cups Blueberries (frozen or fresh)

3/4 cups Sugar

1/4 cup Reserved Blueberry Juice

2 Tbsp Corn Starch Crust: 2 cups Flour

1/2 tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Sugar

2/3 cup Butter-Flavored Cisco (The secret ingredient - do not substitute)

7 Tbsp Cold Water Recipe Notes Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Filling: Place berries and sugar in a saucepan and slowly bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat and stir to ensure the berries don’t burn. Cook, occasionally stirring, for five minutes. Place a colander over a bowl and strain the berries. Save the juice and set aside. Place the berries back in the saucepan. In a separate bowl, combine 1/4 cup reserved juice and cornstarch and then add it to the berries. Heat just until the berries begin to stick together.

Let sit while you make the crust. Crust: In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, and sugar. Cut in the Crisco until the dough is pea-sized. Add four Tbsp cold water and stir with a fork. Continue to add one Tbsp of water at a time and push dough to sides of bowl until moistened and you can form a ball. Take slightly more than half the dough and roll out to cover the bottom and sides of your stone pie pan. Place the dough in the stone pie pan and prick bottom and sides with a fork. Place the berries in the stone pie pan as the filling. Roll out the remaining dough and place on top of the berries. Crimp the edges. TIP: You may want to put the stone pie plate on a cookie sheet to catch spills. Place pie in a 400-degree oven for 1 hour. Cool completely and enjoy!

You can purchase a Pampered Chef Stone, like Casey uses, here. Here are several more baking stones available at Amazon.com.

Don’t forget to send your favorite RV recipes to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!

