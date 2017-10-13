Reader’s Recipe: David’s Moroccan Chickpea Curry

By Emily Woodbury

So, maybe there’s a trend going on here that I can’t avoid: comfort food. It’s that time of year. I suppose comfort food is food that reminds us of our parents’ kitchens. The scene would look something like this: It would be cold outside (should we say it’s snowing?) and we would be huddled around the bubbling pot on the stove, inhaling the scents of meats and beans and, the magic touch (of course), carbs (or, you know, something along these lines).

I try to not eat too much meat. I mostly cook vegetarian at home, and am mindful when eating meat out at restaurants (though, I do, and often). David’s dish is perfect vegetarian comfort food, whether cooking for guests, for when you’re sick and need a dash of curry to clear the sinuses, for a “meatless Monday,” or for a protein kick before a workout (chickpeas have 39 grams of protein per cup – impressive, right?)

Eating a dish like this in Morocco is on my culinary bucket list. Yum.

Here’s what David has to say:

“Being a serious foodie, I create recipes on a regular basis, in fact, I have a hard time sticking to a recipe without adding my own special touch. I created this recipe a few years ago by just adding things together in the kitchen. I was having some vegetarian guests and wanted something hearty for them. The dish can serve as a main vegetarian dish or as a side. It can easily be made ahead of time, then just add heat when the time is right. Enjoy :-)”

Print Moroccan Chickpea Curry Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes Total Time 1 hour Servings 4 people Author David Miner Ingredients 1 can chickpeas

1 tomato chopped

1/4 onion chopped

1/4 cup raisins

2 cloves garlic minced

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp dried parsley

2 tsp red curry powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp black pepper or to taste

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp salt or to taste

1/4 cup feta cheese crumbled Instructions Preheat oven to 325 degrees Drain and rinse chickpeas Add all ingredients, except feta, to baking dish. Cover and bake for 45 minutes Stir in feta cheese and serve

Enjoy, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for submitting, David!

Send your favorite RV recipes to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!