Readers’ Recipes: Einar’s Chuckwagon Range Rub

Not much has changed in my life since I wrote last week, moaning about getting back into the kitchen after the holidays. Which is why, just like Irv’s frittata muffins (last week’s recipe), Einar’s Range Rub is what appeals during this slow, sleepy time of year.

Spices, rubs, and herbs can make or break a dish. Before I really started appreciating food, I couldn’t tell what needed more salt and what needed more paprika and what needed more cinnamon. Seasoning foods doesn’t just make them taste better, it physically cooks them better too. For example, a steak without salt? Yikes. Salting meat actually suppresses the sensation of bitterness in your mouth, creating a sweeter flavor. Also, salt draws out excess moisture, making the flavors in your meat much more confined and intense. And need I remind you that salt will always make your steak juicier?

Clearly, despite not wanting to cook, I have steak on my mind. Thanks for this excellent rub recipe, Einar. I’m looking forward to having this in the fridge!

What Einar has to say:

“Hi, Emily. Here is a recipe that I make and use at home and in the camper. I keep it stored in a mason jar and use on most of the things that I grill. I call it Chuckwagon Range Rub and here it is:”



Chuckwagon Range Rub

Makes: 1 Mason Jar full (size TBD)

Total Time: 25 minutes

Author: Einar Hansen 2 Tbsp bacon fat

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, chopped

14 oz ketchup

1/2 cup worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp hot sauce

1/2 tsp mustard powder Melt bacon fat in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for about five minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir. Simmer for 15 minutes. Continue stirring every five minutes. Let cool then pour into a mason jar. Store in the fridge and use as needed.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for submitting, Einar! Happy cooking, Chefs!

