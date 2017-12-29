Readers’ Recipe: Irv’s Make-Ahead Frittata Muffins

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

We’ve all done enough cooking for the holidays, right? I don’t want to be in my kitchen (or any other, for that matter) for the next couple of weeks, and I certainly don’t want to wash another dish. However, I’ll sacrifice one more hour for these delicious frittata muffins. Make ahead breakfast for nine days? Sounds great to me!

Frittata, the Italian word for “fried,” is the general name for cooking eggs in a skillet. Outside of Italy, frittatas and omelettes were considered to be the same until the 1950s. What makes frittatas and omelettes different? Frittatas are considered to be an “open-faced omelette” with at least one other ingredient. Frittatas are usually beaten more vigorously than omelettes, which makes the eggs fluffier, and frittatas are typically baked, whereas omelettes are made on the stovetop.

Well, if anyone wants another history lesson on the frittata you’ll have to wait – I’ll be in the kitchen (one last time) making these! See you soon, Chefs!

What Irv has to say:

“Here’s a ‘make before the trip and freeze’ breakfast recipe that we love. For breakfast on the road, reheat the Frittata Muffins in the microwave for a few minutes. (Time depends on the microwave and how many are being reheated.) Complement with toast and fresh fruit.”



Make-Ahead Frittata Muffins

Makes: 22 “Muffins”

Total Time: 45 minutes

Author: Irv Kanode 18 eggs

1 [heaping] Tbsp cornstarch

10 oz heavy cream

2 cups of diced peppers (Assorted colors. Usually about 3 peppers)

1 lb breakfast sausage

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp onion powder

8 oz shredded cheese (your preference) Preheat oven to 350 degrees Grease two muffin pans Add cornstarch to cream while stirring to avoid clumping. Add salt, pepper, and onion powder to the cream mixture. Add cream mixture to eggs and beat until uniform before adding other ingredients. Lightly sauté Peppers in a nonstick skillet until they release their moisture and the pan is dry. Let cool before adding to egg mixture. Fully cook and crumble the sausage. Let cool before adding to egg mixture.

Once cooled, mix peppers and sausage into egg mixture.

Portion into PAM sprayed muffin pans using a ladle. Stir in between each ladle to keep ingredients evenly suspended in the eggs! Convection Bake for 20 minutes in a 350° oven (≅ 180° internal). Swap pan positions at 10 minutes. (In a regular oven, you may need to cook one tray at a time.) Let muffin pans cool on a wire rack for at least 10 minutes. Then remove from cups. Let cool until easy to handle before wrapping in plastic wrap and freezing. (Or freeze individually on a tray and then vacuum seal.) Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for submitting, Irv!

Send your favorite RV recipes (with a photo if you have one!) to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!