Comments for Readers’ Recipe: Margaret’s Grilled Polenta Bites With Cheese
Growing up in my parents home, for breakfast on special days we would have fried mush. My father was from SW Illinois, farm country, lots of corn. Mush and Polenta are the same, made with corn meal. Mush is sliced Polenta, that is fried and served with butter and syrup.
With bacon and eggs, their is nothing better for breakfast.
Mike, I once got sniffed at by a waiter at a chi-chi restaurant. My dad asked what polenta was and I told him expensive corn meal mush. We did not enjoy good service that lunch.
Yum! Can’t wait to try this recipe. My mother was also Romanian so mamaliga was a staple in our home. Happy grilling….Happy camping! MJ