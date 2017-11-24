Reader’s Recipe: Flourless Plantain Cake

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

I love plantains. Whenever I’m out at a restaurant with plantains on the menu, I order about five sides of them. I can’t resist.

Though they look similar to a banana, there’s no mistaking the two in flavor or appearance. Plantains are much larger than bananas and are only sweet when very very ripe. Plantains also have a much higher percentage of starch than bananas do, making them great for frying into fritters or using them as a bread substitute. Have you ever had a Jibarito (a Puerto Rican sandwich made with plantain)? If not, be on the lookout.

Plantains, when sweet, are usually caramelized and used in desserts, though they can also complete a Cuban feast with roast pork, rice and beans (my favorite).

This week’s recipe (sent to me by an anonymous reader) is a healthier alternative to the many holiday desserts I’m sure we’ll all be eating. If your family is feeling adventurous, bring this one to the table instead of the usual pies and cakes. ‘Tis the season of eating and eating and eating, and remember, folks, always try new things.

P. S. This one is great for the gluten- and sugar-free eaters!

What our reader has to say:

“Ok, so here is a quick recipe. I make it in a blender (a Vitamix which I travel with always in my small Sprinter RV). Any lower-powered blender would probably work as there is nothing chunky in it.

One does have to buy a couple of large plantains. They have to be almost black when you make the recipe. Plantains are those huge “bananas” one may see at the grocery store. Online one can find lots of plantain recipes using the ripe ones as well as the starchier green ones. They are not expensive.

This cake is so good. One can just eat it plain. The problem is that we eat the whole thing in one day! And there’s no sugar added!”

Flourless Plantain Cake Serving Size: 8 people

Total Time: 40 minutes 1 lb. Plantain (about three medium-size or two large ones). Can’t go wrong on this even if you only have one large one.

4 eggs room at temp.

1/4 cup coconut oil or ghee melted (and yes, it does need to be melted)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a pan with coconut oil or butter. Size pan: 9″ square (or round) pan. Blend all ingredients in a blender. Pour into greased pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes Stick a fork into the cake to check if it’s done. The fork should come out clean, if not, keep it in the oven for a few more minutes. Let it cool and cut into squares. Enjoy! Enjoy! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for submitting!

Send your favorite RV recipes (with a photo if you have one!) to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!