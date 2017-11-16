Reader’s Recipe: Hazel’s Ziploc Omelettes

By Emily Woodbury

I’m a sucker for breakfast foods. My weekend mornings aren’t quite right if there’s not a big breakfast production involved. Why would I start my day with anything but delicious foods? I would have had a tough time in the early 1800s when breakfast wasn’t even a “thing” yet. In the morning they ate foods like leftovers, stewed grains, or cheese (ok I’m fine with the cheese for breakfast part). It wasn’t until the late 1800s that meats were introduced as a breakfast food (up until that point there just wasn’t the supply for it). Cereal wasn’t invented until 1863 when Granula came about (basically granola made with graham flour), and nobody was eating yogurt until about 1980 when the low-fat kind hit the markets.

Good thing eggs have always been around, right? Hazel’s recipe is a 2017 take on breakfast food, and I’m into it.

Hazel’s Ziploc omelettes look like tons of fun. I love that it’s something unique that the whole family can be a part of. It also seems like a great way to get kids to eat their breakfast and get their servings of veggies in too. I also appreciate that there’s minimal cleanup involved – woo!

Here’s what Hazel has to say:

“I’ve used this recipe and shared it many times. It’s quick, easy and delicious. Great for camping. It works well with a group – just have each person write their name with a black marker on a quart Ziploc bag. Nice to serve with fresh fruit and coffee cake; everyone gets involved in the process and the omelettes are a great conversation piece.”

Print Hazel's Ziploc Omelettes Prep Time 3 minutes Cook Time 13 minutes Total Time 16 minutes Author Hazel Lorane Ingredients quart-sized Ziploc bags

2 large eggs

shredded cheese

sliced mushrooms

spinach

diced tomato

diced onion

chopped broccoli

diced ham

chopped bacon

diced pepper

salt & pepper to taste Instructions Crack two eggs (large or extra-large) into the bag. Shake to combine them. Put out a variety of ingredients such as cheeses, ham, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato, hash browns, salsa, etc. Each guest adds ingredients of choice to their bag and shakes it together until mixed. Zip up the bag and make sure to get all the air out. Place the bags into rolling, boiling water for exactly 13 minutes. You can usually cook 6-8 omelets in a large pot. For more, make another pot of boiling water. Open the bags and the omelette will roll out easily. Be prepared for everyone to be amazed!

Enjoy! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for submitting, Hazel!

Send your favorite RV recipes (with a photo if you have one!) to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!