Reader’s Recipe: Julie’s Cast Iron Nachos (over the fire!)

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

I think my favorite thing about moving back to the west coast (besides, you know, the beauty) has been being reunited with good (really good) Mexican food. Sorry, New York, you just didn’t cut it. I’ve been eating burritos, chile rellenos and salsa verde enchiladas like it’s my job and I’m getting paid to do so (I wish). Julie’s recipe caught my eye this week, not only because it’s nachos, but because she cooked it over a campfire. This recipe just made camping a whole lot more delicious. This one is great for the kids and grandkids.

Here’s what Julie has to say:

“We just made this last weekend. It was sooooo good, everyone loved it!”

Print Julie's Cast Iron Nachos Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes Ingredients 1 red bell pepper diced

1 orange bell pepper diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 red onion diced

1 4.5 oz can green chiles

1 can black olives sliced

1 jalapeno sliced

1 bunch green onions chopped

1/2 jar salsa

1 cont. steak tip chili with beans (find in grocers cooler)

2 bags shredded cheese (cheddar, jack)

1 bag corn chips

1 cont. sour cream (for dipping)

1 avocado (mashed, for dipping) Instructions Lightly oil cast iron skillet Put a layer of corn chips on the skillet. Layer with above ingredients so chips are fully covered. Repeat. Top with sliced jalapenos and a thick layer of cheese. Once assembled, cover the pan with foil and place on a rack over fire. Let cook 30-40 minutes depending on how hot the fire is. Turn 1/4 quarter turns often. Once the cheese has melted on top, give it another 5-10 minutes to thoroughly heat through.

Enjoy, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for submitting, Julie!

Send your favorite RV recipes (with a photo if you have one!) to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!