Reader’s Recipe: Stephen’s ‘Easy-as-pie paella’

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

Paella is one of my favorite comfort foods. Perhaps it’s selfish that I’m featuring this recipe since it sounds so good to me for a chilly, cozy Fall night’s dinner.

For those of you who don’t know, Paella (named after the type of pan it is cooked in) is one of Spain’s most popular dishes. Originating in the early 1800s in Valencia, the dish was originally made with rabbit and snails (yum???) but can be found today around the world made with variations of seafood, chorizo, and vegetables.

Traditionally, as we’ll see in Stephen’s recipe below, Paella was cooked outside over a flame, giving it a crusty exterior. With an increase in tourism in the 196os, Spain brought Paella inside restaurant kitchens which forever changed the way people ate this delicious, smoky, food. Perfect for a campfire on a chilly night? I think so.

Here’s what Stephen has to say:

“This is a great recipe for paella on the grill. I bought a paella pan that fit my grill and lowered the cooking time by a few minutes.”

Print Easy-as-pie Paella Note: This dish may be prepared in any heavy roasting pan that measures at least 14 by 11 inches. The recipe may also be made in a 15-to-17-inch Paella pan. Cooking times may vary. Prep Time 40 minutes Cook Time 1 hour Total Time 1 hour 40 minutes Servings 8 people Ingredients 1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs trimmed and halved crosswise

12 oz jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined

6 Tbsp olive oil

6 garlic cloves minced

1 3/4 tsp hot smoked paprika

3 Tbsp tomato paste

4 cups chicken broth

8 oz clam juice

2/3 cup dry sherry

1 onion chopped fine

1/2 cup roasted red peppers chopped fine

3 cups Arborio rice

1 lb littleneck clams scrubbed

1 lb spanish chorizo cut into 1/2" pieces

1 cup frozen peas thawed

lemon wedges Instructions Place chicken on plate and season with salt and pepper. Toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 tsp garlic, 1/4 tsp paprika, and salt until evenly coated. Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add remaining garlic and cook, stirring, until garlic begins to brown - about one minute. Add tomato paste and remaining paprika and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until dark brown bits form at the bottom of the saucepan - about one minute. Add broth, clam juice, sherry, and saffron. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Remove saucepan from heat and set aside. FOR A CHARCOAL GRILL: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter mounded with charcoal briquettes. When top coats are partially covered in ash, pour evenly over grill. Using tongs, arrange briquettes evenly over coals. Set cooking grate in place, cover, and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot - about five minutes. FOR A GAS GRILL: Turn all burners to high, cover, and let get hot - about 15 minutes. Grill chicken until both sides are lightly browned - about five to seven minutes. Place roasting pan on grill (if using gas burners should be on medium-high). Add remaining oil. When oil begins to shimmer, add onion, red peppers, and salt to taste. Cook until onion begins to brown. Add rice and cook, stirring frequently, until rice is well coated with oil. Arrange chicken around the perimeter of the pan. Pour broth mixture and any juice from the chicken over rice. Smooth rice into an even layer, making sure no rice sticks to the sides of the pan or covers the chicken. Once liquid reaches a simmer, arrange the shrimp in the center of the pan. Push the sides of the clam into the rice. Distribute the chorizo over the surface. Cook until rice is cooked through - about 12 to 18 minutes. Sprinkle peas over paella, cover, and cook until rice has fully absorbed all liquid - another 5 to 8 minutes. Continue checking the bottom of the pan, make sure a golden crust is created. Rotate pan and cook about 15 more minutes. Remove pan from grill, cover, and let stand for 10 minutes. Serve with a lemon wedge.

You can purchase a Paella Pan, like Stephen uses, here.

Don’t forget to send your favorite RV recipes to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!

##RVT813