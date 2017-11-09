Reader’s Recipe: Wolfe’s One Pot Pot Roast Dinner

By Emily Woodbury

Pot Roast, or “Yankee Pot Roast” as we call it here in America, is a meal associated with frigid winter nights; for when a little extra “blubber” (let’s call it that, shall we?) from red meats and potatoes, helps us keep warm in the cold days ahead.

A term for “browned meat” cooked with vegetables, pot roast first appeared in cookbooks in the late 19th century, but the method of cooking meat in liquid, known as braising, has been around long before then. Traditionally, the meats used in pot roast come from parts of the animal that have been worked the hardest: the chuck, short ribs, brisket, lamb shank, and pork shoulder. These cuts are popular because they are rich in flavor and marbled with fats which will eventually convert to gelatin, creating a silky smooth sauce.

A good Yankee pot roast reminds us that patience is a virtue, and that simplicity can sometimes be all that’s needed for the juiciest of rewards.

Here’s what Wolfe has to say:

One of my family’s favorite Fall recipes is a no-nonsense pot roast that I do in an electric pressure cooker. Stay with me… pressure in an RV isn’t over-complication… the pressure cooker is extra RV-friendly because it only needs to be run 1/8th as long as a crockpot to get the same results, important when running on a generator and not wanting/allowed to run it all day. Second, it doesn’t release ANY steam into the RV if you release it outside the door — so it doesn’t raise the inside humidity (always a problem in RVs). With RV fridge and storage being limited, instead of fridge-defrosting, I cook the meat right from frozen — the pressure cooker doesn’t care either way, just takes a little longer to reach pressure the first time. I get a 3-bowl meal and gravy from a single pot! Win!

For leftovers: dump everything back together into the pot, and thin the gravy into a great stew the next day. The meat is so tender it actually survives being microwave heated.

Serves 8 adults or 1 teenage boy.

Print One Pot Pot Roast Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 1 hour Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes Servings 8 people Author Wolfe Rose Ingredients 2 "good sized" chuck roast "slabs"

5-6 large carrots

3 large onions

3-5 celery stocks (by size)

6-8 potatoes (by size)

salt (to taste)

pepper (to taste)

garlic (to taste)

1 bag gravy mix (however much you desire) Instructions Place seasoned meat, celery stocks, one carrot, and one onion into cooker. Seal and cook at 2atm "high pressure" for 40 minutes. Those veggies were "sacrificial" for flavor and will turn to very tasty mush in the gravy Release pressure, add the rest of veggies and run again for 20 minutes at 2atm. These veggies cook more reasonably. Release pressure and serve meat, veggies, and potatoes in 3 serving bowls. I like my potatoes chunked, the kids mash them with gravy... Optionally run the remaining cooking juices through separator to de-grease, and then replace in cooker along with gravy mix and enough water to make the quantity of gravy you desire. Leave the lid off, and bring to boil in the pot, forming the gravy.

Enjoy! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for submitting, Wolfe!

Send your favorite RV recipes (with a photo if you have one!) to emily@rvtravel.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!