Just like I make it as taught by my mother and grandmothers, except I don’t think you need a gravy mix. There may be unhealthful ingredients in the mix, and its flavor may ruin your pot roast. I use a small amount (1-2 tablespoons) of cornstarch or plain white flour made into a roux with some of the liquid from the pot. I hate adding anything processed to my meals, but this is at least minimal. (I use organic flour or cornstarch to mitigate its use a bit. . .) Note there is a typo in the recipe. Celery “stocks” should be “stalks” in two places. Reply
