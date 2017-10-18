Comments for Readers’ tales of woe about the quality of their RVs
I believe the two best Class Cs going are Phoenix Cruisers, made in Elkhart, IN., and Lazydaze made in Montclair, CA. I’ve had NO problems with either of them. They are both well made and drive well.
Wow – this is not encouraging! I take delivery of my Leisure Travel Van in February, but I hope I am not deluding myself that this is a quality-built unit from quality workers. Their videos look good, at any rate – I’ll let the community know when I pick it up!
After researching RVs for their availability of “cold weather packages” I was steered necessarily to Canadian built units since few US models offer them, and those that do are seriously lacking. In doing so, I found that they actually listen to their customers and build real QUALITY products. My next purchase, new or used, will be of a Canadian designed and built RV!
I found out the hard way that new doesn’t always mean better. I purchased a new Ford F150 and it was a total lemon, lost $5000 to get rid of it. This taught me a lesson when it came time to purchase our 5th wheel. We have been going to the RV shows for the last few years and I always noticed and pointed out to my wife the way the new models are built. If you open a cupboard door and look underneath or in the garage area’s of a unit and the wires or pipes are not strapped down properly and it looks like a birds nest that’s a good indication of how it was built. So we went on a mission to find an older unit that had been cared for and had solid bones, good roof (hadn’t leaked) frame in good condition. We bought a 1993 Gulfstream for $2900 bucks. We have spent $5000 on it and totally updated the interior, replaced the water heater, furnace, brakes, and tires. Installed solar and a battery bank system (1500 watt pure sine wave inverter) and will be keeping this unit going forward. I can’t justify spending $60000 and up for a new unit unit that is thrown together especially considering I would have to borrow the money for such a rig. My older rig doesn’t have slideouts and some of the fancy electronic stuff but we only sleep in the unit and watch some TV on a cold night.