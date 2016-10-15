Comments for Southwest camping for 85 cents a day!
Most folk I know who boon dock, know the capacity of their tanks, they use them in such a manner that it takes a long time to fill, such as “it it’s yellow, let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down” and navy showers. Then find a place that has a dump station when the need arises. Never knew anyone who used a blue tank for boon-docking. They are nice in campgrounds when you need to dump but don’t wish to tear down, fill the blue tank and slowly tow it to the station. I don’t own one, we have been living in the desert now for our second winter, however we are in a nice small RV park in a small village about a half hours drive to everywhere.
Not knowing how large your “blue tank” is, I would assume you just store it in your pickup (if you have a trailer) and dump it with your on-board tank next time you do the ‘dump’.
How about snakes and scorpions—are these a big issue?
And does anyone have any suggestions as to how to deal with such critters?
Leave them alone, and they will usually leave you alone. I spent several years in the US Army at Fort Bliss, much of the time out in the desert, we saw plenty of snakes in the day, and scorpines at night, never got stung or bite, simply left them alone. Those who did, were messing with them, trying to be brave and pick them up and such.
Bill:
In the Desert Southwest, at this time of year scorpions and rattlesnakes are generally asleep. Along about April is when these fellows wake up and start moving around. Then it’s a matter of keeping your eyes (and ears) open, and not putting your hands where you can’t see.
A friend of ours was stung by a scorpion that crawled up her pant leg — that was late in the season. Burned like mad, fortunately nothing worse than that for an outcome. As to rattlesnakes, one fellow in Quartzsite got bit and had to be hospitalized. But in his case, he wasn’t out on the desert when he was bitten, he had just stepped into a local grocery store — and apparently a rattlesnake decided the inside of the store was a great place to hang out and BANGO — he got nailed.
When you’re desert boondocking, and using a portable holding tank, where do you dump it? I can’t see towing my blue tank out to the main road and then find a dump station within a reasonable distance.