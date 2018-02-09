Really? RV industry survey doesn’t even suggest improving quality

By Chuck Woodbury

Did you see all the recalls we posted in this weekend’s RVtravel.com newsletter? We reported eight for the week but that’s far from all issued. We don’t print those that affect very few RVs except in our monthly RV Recalls Newsletter. The one we like the very best in this week’s parade of mishaps is from Lance, warning that a trailer’s RV battery could fall out when the RV is moving! Hope you aren’t following behind! Then there’s the recall from Forest River: It seems someone didn’t notice a rear exit emergency window was missing.

The pace of recalls seems to have moved into high gear in recent times. Is it because RV manufacturers are racing so fast to get new RVs out their doors that they are screwing up in the process? That’s our guess.

We know that some RV manufacturers, for example, do not even conduct a final inspection of a new RV before shipping it off to dealers. Once delivered, dealers are supposed to find what’s wrong and fix it. Some do. Some don’t.

So here comes a survey sponsored by RV Business and Wells Fargo. The introduction to the story and its survey begins:

“Will the North American recreational vehicle industry extend its sensational year-end run and generate more record-breaking financial returns in 2018? . . . Is it possible that the RV arena, given its seven-year growth streak and recent surge in incoming new buyers, is on the brink of a new era in which it is more insulated from the deeper cyclical swings of the past?”

Question #5 really got me. Look at the responses to this question: Which of these, in your view, is most crucial for ongoing growth? (choose more than one if applicable).

Look at the third response: Maintaining product quality at all levels.

It doesn’t say “Improve product quality” . . . Just maintain!

Are you kidding? They aren’t even asking about increasing quality. Is everything just fine as is — RVs rolling off the assembly lines with no flaws, RVers buying them and living happily after without slides dropping off, batteries falling out, propane leaking, wiring configured ass-backwards — little things like that?

What is wrong with this picture? Look at this week’s recalls. Then scroll through the hundreds of other recalls issued in recent months.

Improvement is needed. Not maintenance!

