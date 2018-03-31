Rear View Safety introduces microwave Blind Spot Sensor for RVs

Just in time for spring, Rear View Safety has unveiled its new microwave blind spot sensor system designed for RVs and other large vehicles.

The RVS-122 Microwave Blind Spot Sensor System, which places sensors behind the side paneling of the vehicle, requires no drilling to install. When activated, the driver is given visual and audio alerts when an object enters the blind spots slightly behind and to the side of the vehicle. The RVS-122 can detect objects up to 60 feet away and works on vehicles up to 49 feet long.

“The RVS-122 is a great blind spot solution for RVs,” says Rear View Safety Director of Marketing James Grossbaum. “It has a very simple installation, covers a wide range, and was specifically made for large vehicles like RVs.” The sensors improve overall safety and increase driver confidence, the company says.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Microwave Sensor Technology – mounts behind vehicle paneling

Mounts easily without drilling

Perfect for blind spots on RVs

Provides visual and aural alerts from vehicles in blind spots

Includes GPS Module

Information obtained from press release.

