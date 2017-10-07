Recall issued on 2,500 Fleetwood Bounders, Southwinds

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling more than 2,500 model year 2013-2015 Fleetwood Bounder and 2013-2016 Fleetwood Southwind motorhomes. The welds attaching the battery tray may be insufficient. As a result, the tray may separate from underneath the chassis.

An unsecured battery tray can cause a battery acid leak or an electrical short, increasing the risk of fire or injury.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the battery tray, and install fasteners, if necessary, to secure the battery tray, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170914REV.

