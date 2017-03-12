Recalls issued on eight American Coach models





(March 12, 2017) — REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling 525 model year 2015-2016 American Coach American Heritage and American Tradition motorhomes, 2015-2017 American Coach American Revolution and American Coach American Eagle motorhomes, 2016 American Coach American Allegiance motorhomes, 2016-2017 American Coach American Dream motorhomes and 2017 Holiday Rambler Diplomat and Holiday Rambler Scepter motorhomes.

The support for the interior steps may have been inadequately mounted with staples or improper screws, possibly resulting in the solid-surface step tread being unstable. An unstable step tread can increase the risk of an injury.

Affected RVs

AMERICAN COACH/AMERICAN ALLEGIANCE/2016

AMERICAN COACH/AMERICAN DREAM/2016-2017

AMERICAN COACH/AMERICAN EAGLE/2015-2017

AMERICAN COACH/AMERICAN HERITAGE/2015-2016

AMERICAN COACH/AMERICAN REVOLUTION/2015-2017

AMERICAN COACH/AMERICAN TRADITION/2015-2016

HOLIDAY RAMBLER/DIPLOMAT/2017

HOLIDAY RAMBLER/SCEPTER/2017

On the RVs affected by the recall, the horizontally-mounted plywood cleats supporting the hinged, solid-surface tread of two stationary interior interior steps, may detach as a result of stop usage.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will install new screws to properly secure the support for the interior steps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for the recall is 170228REV.