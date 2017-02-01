Renegade RVs recalled for seat belt issue





REV Recreation Group is recalling 886 model year 2016-2017 Renegade RV Verona, Verona LE and Specialty Sprinter vehicles, 2011-2017 Explorer, Ikon and Core vehicles, 2014-2017 XL, Classic with Garage, Toter Home and Villagio vehicles, 2015-2017 Classic-Equine and Vienna vehicles, and 2011-2016 RSV vehicles. In the affected motor coaches and motorhomes, the seat belt anchorage hardware may pull out of the floor framing in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

Makes/models/model years affected:

RENEGADE RV/CLASSIC/2015-2017

RENEGADE RV/CLASSIC W/ GARAGE/2014-2017

RENEGADE RV/CORE/2011-2017

RENEGADE RV/EXPLORER/2011-2017

RENEGADE RV/IKON/2011-2017

RENEGADE RV/RSV/2011-2016

RENEGADE RV/SPECIALTY SPRINTER/2016-2017

RENEGADE RV/TOTER HOME/2014-2017

RENEGADE RV/VERONA/2016-2017

RENEGADE RV/VERONA LE/2016-2017

RENEGADE RV/VIENNA/2015-2017

RENEGADE RV/VILLAGIO/2014-2017

RENEGADE RV/XL/2014-2017

REV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt mounting hardware and install reinforcement plating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 10, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170110REV.