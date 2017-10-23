Rent your RV to help families displaced by CA wildfires

Do you have an RV in California that you’re not using? Or, did the recent California wildfires displace you or your family? If so, loan your RV, or find an RV to stay in for temporary shelter, through Mighway.

Mighway is an RV rental site, renting RVs and Caravans in California and New Zealand. Owners may list their RVs to rent, and renters may book RVs for vacations, through the website.

Mighway is asking if you have been displaced by the recent, devastating, California wildfires, that you contact them to be paired with an RV to stay in for shelter.

If you have an RV in California that you would be willing to rent, please contact Mighway to set up an account and help someone in need.

Mighway offers insurance, 24/7 roadside assistance, and trip itineraries for those traveling.

Your RV could give a family the shelter, and comfort, they need during this time of distress.

Click here for owner applications, renter applications, and contact info.