Breaking down on the road is never fun, whether it’s an engine that won’t start or a slideout that won’t retract no matter how hard you try. Alas, breakdowns are a part of most RVers’ lives.

But it’s those times when it takes a long time to get what’s wrong repaired that are maddening. What’s the longest you’ve ever waited for a repair while on the road?

The survey may take a few seconds to load. So hang in there.

Once your click your answer, the current tally of other responses will appear.