Replace old outlet coverplate with Guidelight LED night lights





By Bob Difley

No more stumbling around your darkened RV headed to the bathroom in the dead of night. The SnapPower Guidelight is a plug-and-play replacement for standard plug-in night lights and hardwired lights.

SnapPower is designed to look like a standard outlet cover plate (faceplate) by day with beautiful LEDs that provide ambient lighting at night. These guide lights are not compatible with GFCI outlets that have the test and reset buttons on the face of the plate, nor will it replace a standard cover plate with a switch.

Features:

#1 Night Light Available

LED Coverplate Easily Installs in Seconds

Fits All Standard Outlets

Turns On/Off Automatically with a Light Sensor

Leaves Both Outlets Free for Use!

You will find the SnapPower Guidelight on ##Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

