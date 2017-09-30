Comments for Replacing an RV television – Anything special needed?
My trailer came wired with 5.1 surround sound but no TV at all… I plopped a 32″ standard LED TV on the counter, chained down diagonally cantilevered, and its worked fine for 10,000 miles or so.
The only caveat is the power drain… A rainy day boondocking with kids can cream the batteries since I require an inverter for it. Many normal TVs have external switching DC power supplies, so if you plan to run from batteries at all, try to get a TV that is actually running on a 12V adapter… Many “home” TVs are ready to go in the RV by just plugging into 12V instead of their adapter.
Interesting stuff about ‘regular’ TV’s having external 12 volt power supplies. Never heard of that. I’ve been pondering swapping out my 120 volt ac LCD TV for an LED TV (in the hopes of using less power when boondocking). The cost of 12 volt TV’s is pretty spendy – spendier than I really want to pay. Now I’m wondering if just replacing my current LCD TV with a new LED TV (another ac unit) would be better when running off my inverter and save me some bucks (and my batteries).
I replaced my Jensen 19″ 12 volt tv with an LG 32″ 110 volt tv. The tv actually works on 18 volts and has a transformer to get it from 110 to 18 volts. I have considered trying to find a 12 volt to 18 volt converter so that I can use the 12 volt tv socket. I do have a portable inverter that can handle 40 watts that I can use when I don’t want to use the generator.
We replaced our original CRT Style with a larger LED Panel. This TV works on 12vdc and I happened to have a connector in the TV Space with the correct size pin head on it. So when I first mounted the TV I connected this and it worked on the house batteries. But … over time I noticed that we’d get noise and the picture would get bad. Finally I took the original cord that came with this TV, regular 120vac plug, with an inline transformer and coming out of that 12vdc to plug into the TV. After switching to this setup and of course, on inverter when not plugged into shore power or on the generator, my noise/distortion issue went away. So I gather when on the straight 12vdc from the coach, the TV was susceptible to variations in voltage causing the noise/distortion. So I just thought I’d pass this info along.