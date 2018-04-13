Report shows dramatic increase in Americans who camp

If there is any doubt that it’s getting more crowded out there in “Camping-land USA” a new study sponsored by KOA shows that more than six million new American households have adopted the camping lifestyle since 2014. That’s households, not individuals. The total number of camping households in the United States is now more than 77 million. At the same time, 11,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day, many taking up RVing in their retirement with some living in recreational vehicles full-time, something rare even 20 years ago.

Those who camp three times or more each year has increased 64 percent since 2004. About 1-in-5 camper households report they only started camping in the past few years. The percentage of younger campers keeps growing, as illustrated in the chart.

Meanwhile, there has been virtually no increase in places to camp. While many campers stay in public campgrounds on state and federal lands, more all the time are crowding into limited spaces in commercial RV parks.

The 2018 North American Camping Report also indicates that 93 percent of campers bring some form of mobile device with them on camping trips, while one-fourth of all campers “say it is important to them to share their experiences on social media.”

Wi-Fi is also becoming an “expected amenity,” according to the report. “Four-in-10 camper households overall say access to cell service or Wi-Fi impacts the amount they camp.”