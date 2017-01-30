Re-tire with a used tire?





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Keeping the rubber on the road can be tiresome, particularly for RVers. For example, our tow unit is a 1-ton “dually,” that requires six tires on the pavement, then add the four tires on the trailer we pull (not to mention the spares) and there’s ten tires to be looked after. When it comes time to replace a tire, money talks.

How about you? Is it safe to buy and run used tires?

The folks at Consumer Reports recommend you steer completely away from used tires. Their reasoning is simple: You don’t know a thing about the background of the tire, who owned it, nor how they treated it. Since you can’t tell everything you need to know about a tire from a cursory inspection, the group best-known for testing consumer products says, “The tire could have been driven overloaded, underinflated, or to excessively high speed. Any one or a combination of these factors could lead to internal damage not visible from the outside. In short, the used tire could be unsafe.”

But again, money talks. What if you do decide you really do need to buy a used tire or two (or ten)? Here are some things to look for as you carefully examine a potential purchase.

How deep is your tread: If you don’t have a tread depth gauge (and you really SHOULD have one), then the old standard of sticking a penny, head down in the tread, tells the tale. Mr. Lincoln’s head should be at least partially covered. If you can see all of the penny’s head, the tread is worn out.

Don’t sing on the wrong cord: Roll the tire around and examine the entire length of tread. You shouldn’t see any cord, nor any trace of wire coming through.

Separate yourself from a separation: Check out the sidewall and the tread area. Beware of any bumps, irregularities, or wavy-looking areas. They could mean the tire’s been damaged and can be “separating,” or delaminating. Take it from our personal experience – a tire separation lead to some serious damage on a Utah highway that spelled a total loss on one of our tow vehicles. Don’t just look, carefully run your hand along the sidewall and tread surface areas and feel for anything unusual.

Beat up beads: A tire’s bead area is where the tire meets the metal rim of the wheel. That bead needs to be solid, not chunked or damaged to ensure a complete and safe seal. While you’re looking, check the sidewalls of the tire for small cracks indicating the potential of dry rot. They may appear too, between the blocks of tread. Dry rot is a sure sign of problems.

Peek inside: The inside of lining of the tire should be carefully looked at. If a tire has been run overloaded or low on air, the sidewall begins to collapse. If that happens, they can fold over and contact themselves, rubbing, scrubbing, and damaging the interior of the sidewall. If you see a wear stripe around the inside of the sidewall, or spot any tiny particles of rubber in the tire, or if you see the inner surface of the tire sidewall, reject the tire.

Rejectable repairs: Not all tire damage is bad. A puncture, properly repaired, can be OK. But a safe repair is a patch on the inside of the tire, not a “plug” of rubber pushed through the puncture. If a puncture is larger than a ¼ inch, or is within an inch of a sidewall, don’t buy the tire.