REV group recalls 2,055 motorhomes: Satellite dish may detach

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling 2,055 model year 2018 Fleetwood Axon and Pulse, Holiday Rambler Reno and Prodigy, Monaco Marquis and American Coach American Dream motorhomes, 2017-2018 Fleetwood Bounder, Discovery, Discovery LXE, Flair, Jamboree, Southwind, Pace Arrow, Pace Arrow LXE and Storm motorhomes, Holiday Rambler Admiral XE, Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator XE, Navigator, Vacationer, Vacationer XE and Vesta and American Coach American Eagle motorhomes and 2017 Holiday Rambler Scepter, Monaco Diplomat, and American Coach American Revolution motorhomes.

The mounting screws for the satellite dish may not have been fastened through the sheet steel reinforcement, possibly allowing the satellite dish to detach from the roof while driving.