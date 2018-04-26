Ripped off RVer – Surge protector needed protecting

Dear RV Shrink:

Maybe I’m naive and too trusting, but when I spent $250 for a surge protector I didn’t buy the extra plastic lock box. In hindsight the $25 investment would have saved me a bundle.

I had the surge protector for less than a month when it came up missing at a state park where we stayed a week. I never noticed it gone until we were packing up to leave. It could have been lifted by anyone.

Do you think this is a common occurrence? Should I be suspect of every camper around me? I don’t want to be paranoid, but now I lock up everything I own. I won’t even go to the trash without locking the trailer door. Has this lowlife thief ruined me for my entire RV life? —Ripped Off in Richmond

Dear Ripped:

Let this experience be a lesson, not an anchor. Forget it and move on. Taking precautions and using common sense is your best bet, but don’t let one bad egg ruin your whole barrel of fun.

There is a lot of crime even in the places you feel most secure. Yellowstone and some of the other large National Parks have their own jails. The bad guys know people let their guard down in camping areas and often find easy pickings.

There is a reason surge guard manufacturers sell those little lock boxes. They help keep the honest people honest. A better idea if you are buying a new one is to try the model that you wire in directly. They are a bit cheaper and a simple install. With that model your investment isn’t hung out on your electric post screaming, “Steal me.”

It’s a pain to lock everything up in anticipation of the small percentage of dishonest people you will run into in park settings. I tend to lock storage areas with expensive tools and toys. Everything else I leave unlocked until I park in non-park settings. You have to find your comfort level. Good luck. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

