Roof rack handles bulkier items, frees locker space

If you’re an active RVer you’ve likely discovered that there is never enough convenient storage. Things you need get hidden inside cramped storage lockers, taking up valuable space. Some things – for instance, items you use in almost every campsite – can be stowed instead in a cargo carrier on the roof of your dinghy or tow vehicle where gear can be instantly accessed when setting up camp and quickly put away – always in the same storage area.

CURT cargo carriers are a simple yet effective solution for maximizing the storage areas. The CURT roof rack cargo carrier is a roomy and versatile cargo carrier with a lightweight design and easy installation. It features a simple two-piece assembly and mounts to most styles of roof rack base rails.

With its strong steel construction and durable black powder coat finish, it easily stands up to the rough and long miles on the road. One of the key advantages of the CURT roof rack carrier is its extension option. With the extension piece (optional) installed, this cargo rack goes from a little over ten square feet of storage room to an impressive 16 square feet, providing a lot of extra room for storing bulkier items. The roof rack cargo carrier readily accepts a CURT cargo net (optional) to get you packed up and on your way with minimal fuss.

Features:

Frees up space inside the vehicle for passengers and cargo

Provides nearly 11 sq. ft. of usable cargo space

Mounts to most roof rack base rails

Compatible with extension #18117 for even more area

Lightweight and easy to install

You can find the Curt Roof Rack Cargo Carrier on Amazon.

