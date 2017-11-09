A Rumpl Puffy hits the spot with the arrival of the winter chill

By Bob Difley

I first tried a “puffy” jacket on a trip last winter to Portland, Oregon, for my nephew’s graduation. As could be expected in the Pacific Northwest, the weather dipped and snow fell and I (admittedly a warm weather fan) was without enough layers to stay warm outside, so my brother-in-law offered me his puffy jacket. But I questioned whether this light jacket would add any warmth to my shivering body.

I was completely surprised when it turned out to be so efficient in keeping me warm and comfortable, without the bulk of most winter coats. Then when Rumpl asked me to review their Puffy Blanket, I couldn’t resist finding out whether this would provide the warmth needed for the chilly fall and winter nights that lay ahead. I sleep with the windows open. I love the fresh air. So I have a nice, warm quilt that will keep me snuggy warm on cold nights, but what surprised me most was that when I started using the Rumpl Puffy Blanket (it was still a very warm September) and I thought it would be too warm – it wasn’t.

As the days grew cooler, I found that by adjusting how I used the blanket – when it’s warmer I sleep with one foot sticking out, and sometimes an arm and shoulder, and when it’s colder I snuggle up completely under it – I was still able to sleep comfortably warm in various degrees of coldness. I admit, I was amazed.

Not surprisingly, the Rumpl Puffy Blanket uses the same technical materials found in premium sleeping bags and insulated puffy jackets, and can be used inside your RV as a throw on cool evenings or outside around the campfire to provide optimal warmth in any environment. A treatment used on the blanket resists water, dirt, odor, pet hair, and other debris. And it fits easily in an included stuff sack for quick storage or taking on the go.

SPECIFICATIONS

20D Ripstop Nylon with DWR with 3D Hollow Fiber Synthetic Insulation

Weight – Throw 2.1 lbs, 1-Person 3.3 lbs, 2-Person 4.8 lbs.

Stuff sack included

Compresses to: Throw – 6.5″x14″ 1-Person – 7.5″x16″ 2-Person – 12″x19″

To learn more or buy visit the Rumpl website.

[Editor: Here’s a link to some of Rumpl’s products on Amazon.com.]

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter

##bd11-17; ##RVT819

