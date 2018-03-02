RV 12V Cooler/Warmer Cup for road trips

No one likes a hot drink in the summer or a cold drink in the winter. The Urtheone Auto Electric Cup Cold/Hot Drink Holder is great for a road trip or long drive.

It can easily help you get cold and hot drinks because of the fast heating and cooling function, so you can enjoy a warm or cold drink in your RV or car in minutes. It’s very easy to operate – just plug it into your vehicle (DC12V) with the included power cord and move from cool to heat with just a punch of a button.

INTELLIGENT PROTECTION – The item will automatically test the system voltage while it works. When the voltage is lower than the set value, it will automatically shut down into the protection state to prevent the car battery’s power from running out.

ENERGY SAVING ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION – Optimize the cooling system and structure to reduce the semiconductor start-up. Intelligent temperature adjustment. Always keeps cooling efficiency. The intelligent processing chip will automatically enter the insulation state when it reaches the set temperature.

For best results:

1. Use a metal or glass container for the most effective heat/cold transfer to your beverage.

2. When in Cool mode, allow the outer mid-section vents to have proper ventilation when inside the cup holder to help the cooling process.

• EASY PLUG AND PLAY – Connect to the cigarette lighter directly. Get your beverage cool and coffee hot in 20 minutes with the push of a button.

• CAPACITY AND TEMPERATURE – Holds most 8–20 oz. cups or a diameter base sized at less than 2.75 inches. Coolest at 40 F; Heats up to 130 F.

• MATERIAL – Uses full aluminum material for great heat conduction. Canned sodas achieve the most effective conductivity. Two different colors to distinguish between heating and cooling – blue light means cooling and red light means heating.

• INTELLIGENT PROTECTION – 100% safe, Over-Temperature/Voltage Protection and Low Voltage Protection. Anti-vibration technology and no sound when heating, a little sound when cooling.

• APPLICATION – The Smart Drink Cooler/Warmer is perfect for going on road trips. It’s better than a tumbler in the car; you can have a cold drink in the hot summer or a hot coffee in the cold winter all the way.

You can find the Car Cup Cooler/Warmer on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd03-18; ##GRVA66

