RV and RV-related recalls for April 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for April 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Forest River Cherokee recreational trailers, models CCKT16BF, CCKT16BHS, CCKT16FQ, CCKT16GR, CCKT16GRH, CCKT17RP and CCKT18TO. These vehicles are equipped with Norcold N306 mini refrigerators that may have a loose or missing propane gas valve test port screw, allowing propane to leak out when the refrigerator is used in “gas” mode. A propane leak increases the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and Norcold dealers will install and tighten the gas valve port screw, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on April 19, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100, or Norcold customer service at 1-800-543-1219. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0687.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Coachmen Crossfit vehicles. The Federal Placards on these vehicles incorrectly list a rear axle Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) that exceeds the GAWR assigned by the chassis manufacturer. The incorrect GAWR may cause the operator to overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began April 25, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8590. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-0699.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forest River Salem recreational trailers, model SMT282QBXL-OR. The Federal Placards on these vehicles may incorrectly state the tire pressure as 54 PSI; however, the correct tire pressure is 65 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” These vehicles also fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect tire pressure information can cause the operator to under-inflate the tires, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners and provided a tire placard with the correct tire pressure information, free of charge. The recall began April 13, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5413. Forest River’s number for this recall is 22-0693.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forest River Surveyor recreational trailers, model ORSVT247BHDS. The Federal Placard on these vehicles incorrectly indicate a tire size of ST225/75R15D needing 65 PSI and a rim designation of 15X6.0JJ; however, the vehicle is actually equipped with ST205/75R14C tires needing 50 PSI and a rim designation of 14X5.5JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the operator goes by the incorrect information on the Federal Placard they can over-inflate the tires and cause premature tire wear, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began on April 11, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119 extension 205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 47-0698.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 No Boundaries recreational trailers, models NBT10.5 and NBT10.6. The spare tire mount may not be strong enough and the spare tire may detach from the trailer. If the spare tire detaches from the vehicle, it may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare tire mount, free of charge. The recall began on April 25, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-1612. Forest River’s number for this recall is 77-0662.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Surveyor recreational trailers, models SVT248BHLE and SVT248BHLE-OR. The refrigerator in the slideroom may have been installed without an air cycling fan to cool the refrigerator parts, which can cause the refrigerator cooling tubes to fail. If the refrigerator overheats, the cooling tubes may fail, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a fan assembly, free of charge. The recall began on April 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-573-642-3119. Forest River’s number for this recall is 3747-0667.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Forest River FR3 and Georgetown recreational vehicles. The entry door latch may not engage fully, allowing the door to open unexpectedly while moving. If the entry door opens unexpectedly, it can increase the risk of injury. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-0700.





Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Crossroads Cruiser and Volante recreational trailers. The brake wire may have been improperly attached to the spring assembly on the axles, allowing the wire to be damaged and short circuit. Damage to the wire can cause a loss of trailer braking, lengthening the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. An electrical short of the brake wire can increase the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the brake wiring as needed, free of charge. The recall began on April 18, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-316

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Keystone Carbon and Raptor recreational fifth-wheel trailers. These vehicles were manufactured without a protective barrier in the fuel station to prevent fuel absorption in the main floor. Fuel absorption into the main floor can increase the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and install a protective barrier, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 10, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-317.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Passport recreational trailers, models 153ML, 171EXP, 175BH, 195RB, 199ML, 217EXP and 239ML. The spare tire carrier may not have been mounted properly to the back wall of the trailer and, as a result, the spare tire and carrier may detach from the trailer. If the spare tire and carrier detach from the trailer while it is being towed, it can increase the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the spare tire carrier mounting and install reinforcing backers if necessary, free of charge. The recall began on April 14, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-311.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2018 KZRV Sportsmen Classic recreational trailers, models 130RB and 150RBT. These vehicles are equipped with Norcold N306 mini refrigerators that may have a loose or missing propane gas valve test port screw. The loose or missing propane gas port screw can allow propane gas to leak when the refrigerator is used in “gas” mode, increasing the risk of a fire. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install and tighten the gas valve port screw, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 1, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-02.

Lazy Daze, Inc. (Lazy Daze) is recalling certain 2012-2017 24′ Twin King (24TK), 24′ Front Lounge (24FL), 24′ Front Dinette (24FD), 27′ Mid-Bath (27MB), 27′ Rear Bath (27RB), 27′ Rear Kitchen (27RK), 31′ Island Bed (31IB), and 31′ Twin Bed (31TB) motorhomes equipped with certain Plastic-Handle Fire Extinguishers or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Lazy Daze will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde to get a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. Owners may contact Lazy Daze customer service at 1-909-627-1103 or Kidde customer service at 1-855-271-0773 or they may also visit www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2014-2017 Newmar Ventana, 2011-2017 Newmar Dutch Star, and 2011-2014 Newmar Mountain Aire vehicles, built on Freightliner XBR chassis and equipped with Cummins ISL engines. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. If the power steering hose contacts the power stud causing a power steering fluid leak, additional steering effort may be needed increasing the risk of a crash or an electrical arc may occur, increasing the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is FL-762.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Newmar New Aire motorhomes built on Daimler Trucks FCCC XCS chassis equipped with wheels that have Freightliner-logo shaped holes. These wheels have a valve stem stabilizer that may dislodge and damage the valve stem. Valve stem damage can result in loss of air pressure in the inner tire, causing an overload of the outer tire and increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will inspect and replace the inner wheel valve stem stabilizer, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 18V-194.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 American Coach American Dream and American Revolution motorhomes, Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Pace Arrow and Pace Arrow LXE motorhomes, Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator and Navigator XE motorhomes and Monaco Marquis and Signature motorhomes equipped with an Aurora heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The wires for the HVAC system potentiometer may become disconnected from the quick connect terminals. If the potentiometer wires detach and are reconnected incorrectly, there is an increased risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the potentiometer and solder the wires or replace the control panel, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 14, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180315REV.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Axon and Pulse, Holiday Rambler Reno and Prodigy, Monaco Marquis and American Coach American Dream motorhomes, 2017-2018 Fleetwood Bounder, Discovery, Discovery LXE, Flair, Jamboree, Southwind, Pace Arrow, Pace Arrow LXE and Storm motorhomes, Holiday Rambler Admiral XE, Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator XE, Navigator, Vacationer, Vacationer XE and Vesta and American Coach American Eagle motorhomes and 2017 Holiday Rambler Scepter, Monaco Diplomat, and American Coach American Revolution motorhomes. The mounting screws for the satellite dish may not have been fastened through the sheet steel reinforcement, possibly allowing the satellite dish to detach from the roof while driving. If the satellite dish detaches from the roof while driving, it can increase the risk of a crash or injury. REV will notify owners, and dealers will resecure the satellite dish to the roof with a metal reinforcement, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180322REV. Note: This recall supersedes recall 17V-802. Any vehicle repaired under that campaign is not included in this one as the remedy for both recalls is the same.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Intent motorhomes. The top mounting screws for the exterior rearview mirrors may not be installed correctly, possibly resulting in the mirrors falling off while driving. If the mirrors fall off while driving, it can increase the risk of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will check the location of the mirror and remove and reinstall it to the correct location, as necessary, free of charge. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 149.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. The rear underbody ladder rail may corrode, possibly reducing the strength of the rear floor pan and causing the left rear seat mount to become loose. If the floor pan strength is reduced and/or the rear seat mount becomes loose, the rear seat may detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin June 1, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U27.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Ford F-150 and 2018 Ford Expedition and Mustang and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions. A roll pin may not have been installed in the transmission, potentially causing a loss of the “Park” function. Despite the transmission shift lever being placed in “Park” and the instrument panel display indicating “Park,” the vehicle may roll away after it has been exited if the parking brake has not been applied, increasing the risk of injury or a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the transmission to make sure it has the roll pin, installing one if it is missing, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S09.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 F-650 and F-750 vehicles equipped with 6-speed automatic transmissions and 2018 Ford F-150 and Expedition vehicles equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions (excluding Expedition vehicles with a Rotary Gear Shift Dial on the console). The gear shift cable clip may not be properly seated, allowing the transmission to be in a different gear than indicated by the gear shift lever position. If the gear shift cable clip becomes unseated or dislodged, the gear shift lever position may indicate that the transmission is in “Park” when it may be in a different gear. Additionally, despite selecting “Park,” if the parking brake is not applied before the vehicle is exited, the vehicle may roll. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat it, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for the recall is 18S10.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018 Honda Pilot and Ridgeline vehicles and 2018 Acura MDX vehicles. The front driver and passenger powered seats in the Honda vehicles and the driver powered seats in the Acura vehicles may have been assembled with improperly manufactured rivets. In the event of a crash, the rivets can break causing the seats not to be secured to the floor. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” In the event of a crash, if the seat does not remain secured to the floor, the seat occupant has an increased risk of injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver seat frame assembly in Acura MDX vehicles, and replace the driver and front passenger seat slide rail frames in Honda Pilot and Ridgeline vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 18, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are D0S, and T0T.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Nissan Titan and 2016 and 2018 Nissan Titan XD vehicles. Accessories installed on these vehicles reduced the load carrying capacity; however, a Load Carrying Capacity modification label was not installed, possibly allowing the vehicle to be overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” An overloaded vehicle can increase the risk of a crash. Nissan will notify owners and provide a new modification label, with installation instructions, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 16, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018 Toyota Camry and Highlander vehicles, 2017 Toyota Sienna and Tacoma vehicles and 2017 Lexus RX350 vehicles. During the manufacturing process, the oil galley in the rotor for the brake booster vacuum pump assembly may have been improperly machined possibly resulting in a sudden loss of brake assist. A sudden loss of braking assist can increase the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake booster vacuum pump, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 31, 2018. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371, or Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are J0K/JLD.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Futura Trailers Ltd. (Futura) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Low Loader trailers. The left and right drawbars may disconnect from the front rail of the trailer chassis allowing the draw bars to swing and sever the trailer brake and light wires. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment,” and number 135, “Light Vehicle Brake Systems.” Severed brake and/or light wiring can cause the brakes or brake lights to fail, increasing the risk of a crash. Futura will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional aluminum angle bracket to the junction of the left and right draw bar, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 10, 2018. Owners may contact Futura customer service at 1-855-744-3877.

LGS Industries Inc. (LGS) is recalling certain 2018 Look, Pace, and Cargo Express cargo trailers. The spindle weld on the axle may fail, causing separation of the spindle and pipe. If the spindle weld fails causing separation of the spindle and pipe, it can lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. LGS will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axle assemblies, free of charge. The recall began on April 13, 2018. Owners may contact LGS customer service at 1-877-475-5665.

Maxey Trailers Mfg, Inc. (MaxxD) is recalling certain 2017-2018 A3X, A5X, and A6X trailers. The suspension arms on these vehicles may crack if they were installed without additional supporting welds around the suspension arm. If the suspension arm cracks, the trailer will not be able to handle the load, making the trailer inoperable. MaxxD will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the suspension arm and either add additional welds, or replace the suspension arm, free of charge. Owners may contact MaxxD customer service at 1-903-784-8059.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

