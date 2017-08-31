RV and RV-related recalls for August 2017

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for August 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Berkshire vehicles built on Freightliner Custom Chassis XCR chassis. A battery cable mounting bracket may not have been installed correctly. As a result, the improperly routed and clipped battery cable can contact the frame rail, possibly chafing and short circuiting. A battery cable short circuit can increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and revise the battery cable mounting bracket and cable routing, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 6, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-34-7440 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-745-8000. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-08032017-0491.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. The Federal Placards on these vehicles may state an incorrect weight of the trailer. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” An incorrect weight on the label may affect how the operator loads the vehicle, impacting the handling and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard with correct weight and cargo carrying capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 28, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4058. Forest River’s number for this recall is 63-07312017-0485.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2018 Pioneer recreational trailers, models RD210 and BH250. The liquid propane (LP) hose may not have been properly secured to the frame near the tire and, as a result, the tire may rub through the LP hose causing a leak. A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will properly secure the LP hose against the frame with a D-style hose clamp, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 4, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032 or by email at warranty@heartlandrvs.com . Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.34.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Crossroads Redwood and Cameo recreational trailers. The propane manifold under the kitchen slide may contact the floor, potentially causing damage to the propane line. The damaged line may leak propane increasing the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will reposition the propane manifold, and remove the metal trim along the main floor for extra clearance, free of charge. The recall began on August 18, 2017. Owners may contact Crossroads customer service at 1-855-226-7496. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-296.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2014 Mountain Aire and 2014-2017 Dutch Star recreational vehicles built on Freightliner XCR chassis manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). These chassis have a battery cable mounting bracket may not have been installed correctly. As a result, the improperly routed and clipped battery cable can contact the frame rail, possibly chafing and short circuiting. A battery cable short circuit can increase the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will inspect and revise the battery cable mounting bracket and cable routing, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 8, 2017. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America at 1-800-547-0712 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17V-451.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Fleetwood Discovery and Discovery LXE, and Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, and Admiral XE motorhomes, as well as 2018 Monaco Diplomat, Fleetwood Pace Arrow, Bounder, Flair, and Storm motorhomes, and Holiday Rambler Navigator and Vacationer XE motorhomes. The affected vehicles may have been manufactured with headlights that do not have tempered glass lenses. If the headlamp lens is not tempered, it may crack or break, which may cause decreased illumination and/or premature failure of the headlight bulb, increasing the risk of a crash. REV Recreation Group will notify owners, and authorized REV dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace non-tempered, defective headlamp lenses with new headlamp lenses, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 8, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for the recall is 170720REV.

Tiny Idahomes LLC (Tiny Idahomes) is recalling certain 2014-2017 Tiny Idahomes Clear Creek, Cascade, Sejour, Carpathian, Cargo Trailers; 2016 Tiny Idahomes Zamora Vardo; 2017 Tiny Idahomes Yala Peak, and Grand Teton; and 2017 Rugged Mountain Custom RVs models Clear Creek, Drive Stream, Chinook Peak, Mt. Hood, Castle Peak, and Lincoln Peak recreational vehicles. The Federal Placard on these vehicles may indicate an incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” A label with an incorrect GVWR can cause confusion to the user and improper loading of the vehicle, possibly increasing the risk of a crash. Tiny Idahomes/Rugged Mountain Custom RV will mail corrected labels. Owners can affix the corrected label themselves or, if they wish, they can contact their dealer to have the Federal Placard replaced, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiny Idahomes customer service at 1-208-468-0576.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017 Jeep Renegade vehicles. Due to a software issue, multiple malfunction indicator lamps may illuminate on the instrument panel when no malfunction exists. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, “Control and Displays.” If the malfunction indicator lamps illuminate at incorrect times, the driver may be unaware when a true malfunction occurs, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the Instrument Panel Control software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 16, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T50.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2007-2009 Freightliner and Dodge Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled into the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may rupture due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger side frontal air bag, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Note: This recall fully supersedes recall 15V-354 and partially supersedes recalls 16V-379 and 17V-025.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Freightliner and Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled into the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may rupture due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger side air bag, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Note: This recall partially supersedes recall 16V-379.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2012 Freightliner and Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled into the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may rupture due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger side air bag, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Note: This recall supersedes recall 17V-025.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2014 Ford F-150 and E-350, 2014-2015 Ford Escape, and 2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles. Improperly manufactured bolts may have been used to install certain seats, seatbacks, seatbelt buckles, or seatbelt anchors on these vehicles. The improperly manufactured bolts may fracture. If a seat, seatback, or seatbelt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the affected component may not be properly secured, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected bolts, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin August 28, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S17.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. The vehicles may have a temporary loss of electric power steering (EPS) assist, especially during low-speed turning maneuvers. If EPS assist is lost and then returns, the driver might lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will update the EPS module software, free of charge. The recall began on August 10, 2017. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 17276.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. The owner’s manual for the affected vehicles may be missing instructions on how to use the tether anchorage and child restraint anchorage systems. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 225, “Child Restraint Anchorage Systems.” If the instructions are missing from the owner’s manual, the child seat may be installed incorrectly and not be properly secured, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will provide a corrected insert for the owners manual, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-800-222-1020 (Chevrolet), or 1-800-462-8782 (GMC). GM’s number for this recall is 17307.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and Titan XD Crew Cab vehicles. In the event of a crash, the rear seatbelt assembly may not adequately protect the occupant’s head, allowing it to contact the D-ring bolt trim cap. As such, these vehicles fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 201, “Occupant Protection in Interior Impact.” If the occupant’s head contacts the D-ring bolt trim cap during a crash, there is an increased risk of injury. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will install energy absorbing material to the C-Pillar Finishers and replace the Seatbelt Bolt and Bolt Cap, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 26, 2017. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this time.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

