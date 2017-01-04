RV and RV-related recalls for Dec. 2016





WASHINGTON: Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for December 2016 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.



UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain model year 2015-2016 Stryker toy hauler trailers manufactured June 12, 2014, to August 27, 2015, equipped with aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. Cruiser will notify owners, and dealers will install a hinge brace over the back of the existing hinges, free of charge. The recall began on December 2, 2016. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-260-562-3500. Cruiser’s number for this recall is 99-03-11.

DRV Suites (DRV) is recalling certain model year 2015-2016 Full House trailers, models JX450, LX450, LX455 and TX500, manufactured October 31, 2014, to August 20, 2015, equipped with aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. DRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a hinge brace over the back of existing hinges, free of charge. The recall began on December 2, 2016. Owners may contact DRV customer service at 1-260-562-3500. DRV’s number for this recall is 99-02-06.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain model year 2017 Aspire, Anthem, Cornerstone, and Insignia motorhomes manufactured April 15, 2016, to October 25, 2016, and built on Spartan Motors chassis. The throttle circuit wires on the affected vehicles may not have been be twisted to cancel out electromagnetic interference, and as a result, interference may cause the throttle signal to be higher or lower than intended. Entegra has notified owners, and Spartan service centers will install an overlay harness with twisted wires, free of charge. The recall began on November 29, 2016. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2017 Cornerstone vehicles manufactured October 26, 2015, to November 18, 2016 and built on a Spartan Motors chassis. The affected vehicles are equipped with a Wabco OnGuard Collision Mitigation System that may have been installed upside down, reducing its functionality. Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will correct the orientation of the radar and re-calibrate the system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on January 31, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-855-589-9836 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903335.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain model year 2015-2017 FR3 motorhomes manufactured September 24, 2014, to May 12, 2016; 2015-2017 Prime Time Spartan toyhaulers manufactured June 10, 2014, to May 31, 2016; 2013-2016 Palomino Columbus toyhaulers manufactured October 4, 2012, to December 4, 2015; and 2015-2016 XLR Thunderbolt and Nitro toyhaulers manufactured May 23, 2014, to November 23, 2016. These vehicles were equipped with certain aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit to correct the issue, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 6, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-11102016-0271.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain model year 2017 Puma trailers, models PT38DBS and PT38RLQ, manufactured August 15, 2016, to November 15, 2016. The Federal placards on the affected vehicles have incorrect tire and rim information. The placard incorrectly states a combination of ST225/75R15/D tires needing 65 PSI and a rim designation of 15X6.0JJ, while the vehicle is actually equipped with ST235/80R/16E tires needing 80 PSI and a rim designation of 16X6.0JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect Federal placard with a correct one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 19, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0606. Forest River’s number for this recall is 420-11162016-0276.

Grand Design RV (Grand Design) is recalling certain model year 2015-2016 Momentum toy haulers and Solitude recreational trailers manufactured July 8, 2014, to August 31, 2015, equipped with certain aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. These ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will install a bracket over the back of existing hinges, free of charge. The recall began on December 16, 2016. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910008.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Conquest and B Touring Cruiser Class C motorhomes manufactured September 24, 2015 through October 24, 2016. In the affected vehicles, the in-dash radio unit assembly was improperly wired allowing the DVD to operate while the vehicle is in motion. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will disable the viewing of the DVD monitor while the vehicle is being driven, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact the Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is GM112316.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain model year 2015-2016 Cyclone travel trailers manufactured July 6, 2014, to September 29, 2015 and 2015-2016 Road Warrior and 2016 Torque trailers manufactured July 18, 2014, to September 30, 2015. The affected trailers are equipped with aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries that have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will install hinge braces over the back of the existing hinges, free of charge. The recall began on December 2, 2016. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99-01-28.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Landmark 365 fifth wheel recreational trailers manufactured September 30, 2015, to October 24, 2016 and equipped with disc brakes. The spare steel wheel on the affected vehicles may not properly fit on the axle hub, resulting in the wheel rubbing on the brake line, causing it to wear. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steel spare wheel with an aluminum wheel, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.30.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain model year 2017 Cougar fifth wheel trailers, models 246RLSWE, 268RLSWE, 279RKSWE, 281RDIWE, 283RETWE and 284RDBWE, manufactured August 2, 2016, to October 28, 2016. During installation, the propane gas cross tube manifold that connects the propane cylinders may have contacted the fasteners for the floor decking. Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the manifold, free of charge. The recall began on November 15, 2016. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 16-269.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain model year 2015-2016 Keystone Carbon, Fuzion, Impact, Raptor, and Dutchmen Voltage toy hauler fifth wheels equipped with aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will install a hinge brace over the back of the existing hinges, free of charge. The recall began on November 29, 2016. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 16-267.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain model year 2015 Venom, Inferno, Sportsmen, Sportster, MXT and SportTrek trailers manufactured July 1, 2014, to August 31, 2015, equipped with certain aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a hinge brace over the back of the existing hinges, free of charge. The recall began on December 16, 2016. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153.

Livin’ Lite Recreational Vehicles (Livin’ Lite) is recalling certain model year 2017 Camplight and Quick Silver RV Trailers, Toyhaulers, and Truck Campers manufactured May 19, 2016, to November 18, 2016. The affected vehicles have a rubber liquid propane (LP) gas line connecting the range hood and the pilot light, instead of a 12″ hard pipe. Livin’ Lite will notify owners, and dealers will install a 12″ copper extension between the range hood and pilot light, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact Livin’ Lite customer service at 1-866-272-5578.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain model year 2017 King Aire motorhomes manufactured January 22, 2016, to October 19, 2016. Water may leak into the turn signal module. If the module is wet while the headlights are on, the glass dash display may switch to the turn signal camera mode causing the dash to show the turn signal side camera view over the speedometer and RPM displays. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective module with a new module that is waterproof, free of charge. The recall began on December 16, 2017. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motorhomes, models 40DX, 40KQ, 40RX, 42GX, 42WX, 44MT, 45AT and 45LT, manufactured April 11, 2013, to October 12, 2015. In the affected vehicles, water may leak into the keyless entry module and cause an electrical short. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will seal the area around the keyless entry module, free of charge. The recall will begin in January 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000123.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain model year 2017 Quantum RQ29 motorhomes manufactured June 27, 2016, to September 29, 2016. The affected vehicles may be missing a mid-ship marker light. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Systems (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a mid-ship marker light if it is missing, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 28, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000124.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain model year 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot vehicles manufactured May 9, 2016, to July 15, 2016. The crankshaft or camshaft sensor may only work intermittently, causing the engine to stall. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the crankshaft or camshaft sensor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is S89.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain model year 2017 Ram ProMaster vehicles manufactured October 1, 2016, to December 7, 2016. The seat-mounted side air bag inflator initiator may fail to ignite during a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat mounted side air bags, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 28, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is S96.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain model year 2003-2006 Dodge and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans manufactured June 30, 2003, to August 31, 2006. The instrument cluster on the affected vehicles fails to illuminate the BRAKE warning lamp in the instrument cluster during the vehicle start up bulb-function check. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 105, “Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems.” DVUSA will notify owners, and DVUSA and Dodge dealers will correct the instrument cluster software, as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-770-705-2070.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain model year 2007-2008 Entourage vehicles manufactured February 16, 2006, to June 30, 2008. In the affected vehicles, the secondary hood latch may corrode and bind and remain in the unlatched position when the hood is closed. Hyundai will notify all of the owners. For vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, dealers will replace the secondary latch. For vehicles in any other state, dealers will inspect and either lubricate or replace the secondary latch, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began December 9, 2016. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 154.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Tucson vehicles manufactured May 19, 2015, to November 14, 2016, and 2017 Santa Fe vehicles manufactured November 28, 2015, to November 14, 2016. The affected vehicles may be equipped with an accessory trailer hitch wiring harness that, due to a malfunction of the tow hitch module, may result in the trailer brake lights being constantly illuminated. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, ” Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected accessory trailer hitch wiring harnesses, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 13, 2017. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 153.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Sorento vehicles manufactured October 27, 2014, to August 25, 2016, and 2017 Sportage vehicles manufactured December 10, 2015, to August 26, 2016. The affected vehicles are equipped with an accessory trailer hitch wiring harness that, due to a malfunction of the tow hitch module, may result in the trailer brake lights being constantly illuminated. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, ” Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Kia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the trailer tow hitch harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 18, 2017. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC142.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain model year 2016 Avalon, and 2017 Camry vehicles manufactured August 3, 2016, to September 12, 2016. The front passenger knee air bag module may have been attached to the lower instrument panel with incorrect fasteners. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fasteners, and if necessary, replace the instrument panel brace and body bracket and reattach the air bag assembly, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is G05.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain model year 2011-2016 Toyota Sienna minivans manufactured January 4, 2010, to August 12, 2016. If the power sliding door is unable to be opened when commanded, such as if the door is frozen shut, the door may subsequently open unexpectedly, possibly while the vehicle is moving. The remedy for this recall is still under development. Interim notices are expected to be mailed to owners by January 21, 2017. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is G04.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

(Nothing significant to report this month.)



Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

