RV and RV-related recalls for February 2017





Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for February 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

Please note, due to formatting changes made by the federal government, we are providing additional information not previously shown in our summary.

UNITED STATES RECALLS



RECREATION VEHICLES

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2017 Sport, Flying Cloud and International recreational trailers. The Tire Placard on these vehicles may be missing the spare tire information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Spare Tire Information Missing/FMVSS 110: Without the correct tire and load information for the spare tire, the operator may install the incorrect tire or overload it, with either scenario increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V089000 Manufacturer Airstream, Inc. Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 82. Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will provide a corrected Tire Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 3, 2017. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-937-596-6111 extension 7401 or 7411.

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2017 Flying Cloud, International and Sport recreational trailers. The Federal Certification label and Tire Placards on these vehicles have incorrect information. The label was printed for ST225/75R15 Load Range E tires, but the vehicle has ST225/75R15 Load Range D tires. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims” and Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect Tire Information on Label/FMVSS 110, 567: The incorrect information on the labels could cause an owner to overinflate the tires, possibly resulting in a tire blowout, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V044000 Manufacturer Airstream, Inc. Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 82. Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect label with a corrected label, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-937-596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Boss recreational trailers. The affected vehicles have a vertically-mounted furnace installed such that the exhaust ports may be at the top of the furnace instead of at the bottom. Furnace Export Port may be on Wrong End: If the ports are located in the wrong area it can cause restriction in the chamber, making the furnace operation unsafe, increasing the risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V074000 Manufacturer Cruiser RV Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 34. Cruiser will notify owners, and dealers will reinstall the furnace so that the exhaust port is at the bottom, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 20, 2017. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-866-277-5630. Cruiser’s number for this recall is 98.03.12.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Palomino Columbus recreational vehicles equipped with the package to install an optional generator. The liquid propane (LP) supply hose for the generator may be too small, and, as a result, the stove may not have a sufficient supply of propane to keep the burner(s) lit. Undersized LP Lines may cause Stove to Extinguish: If the burner(s) cannot stay lit, after the flame extinguishes, propane may continue to flow into the vehicle, increasing the risk of a fire or explosion when the stove range is re-ignited. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V095000 Manufacturer Forest River, Inc. Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 5. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install the correct propane supply lines, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 5, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-3161. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-0201207-0317.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 XLR fifth-wheel recreational vehicles. These vehicles have a Federal Placard that identifies the vehicle as a “Travel Trailer” when the placard should state “Fifth-Wheel.” Also, the VIN does not correspond to the type of vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect Vehicle Information on Label/Part 567: With the incorrect information, the operator may attempt to tow the vehicle incorrectly, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V060000 Manufacturer Forest River, Inc. Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 6. Forest River will notify owners, and will provide a new corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 21, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-0132016-0312.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Berkshire and Charleston recreational vehicles built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) RV chassis. In these vehicles, the power steering hose may be improperly routed causing inadequate clearance between the hose and power stud. As a result, the hose can rub the power stud causing arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Power Steering Hose Arcing and Steering Fluid Leak: Arcing in the presence of power steering fluid leak under high pressure could increase the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V059000 Manufacturer Forest River, Inc. Components STEERING Potential Number of Units Affected 67. Forest River will notify owners, and FCCC dealers will reroute the power steering hose for proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 21, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-295-2117, or FCCC customer service at 1-800-547-0712. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-01182017-0311.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Prime Time Avenger recreational vehicles. The Federal Placards on these vehicles may indicate an incorrect tire and rim combination. The Federal Placard indicates ST225/75R15E tires with 80 PSI and a rim designation of 15X6.0JJ, while the subject vehicles’ Federal Placard should indicate ST225/75R15D tires with 65 PSI and a rim designation of 15X5.0JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Incorrect Tire Information on Placard/FMVSS 110: Incorrect tire information can cause the tires to be over inflated, possibly resulting in a tire blowout and increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V039000 Manufacturer Forest River, Inc. Components EQUIPMENT, TIRES Potential Number of Units Affected 165. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 10, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-01162017-0310.

Foretravel, Inc. (Foretravel) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Realm motorhomes. The brake pedal movement may be restricted in the pedal box, possibly preventing full brake application. Brake Pedal may have Restricted Movement: A reduction in braking ability may increase the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V098000 Manufacturer Foretravel, Inc. Components SERVICE BRAKES, HYDRAULIC Potential Number of Units Affected 22. Foretravel will notify owners, and dealers will reposition or modify the pedal box to allow the proper brake pedal travel, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-955-6226.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2017 Cyclone and Road Warrior toy haulers equipped with a Furrion cook top. The liquid propane (LP) hose that is connected to the cook top may be angled incorrectly, causing excessive pressure on the hose fitting and the gas valve, potentially resulting in a propane leak. Possible LP Leak from Hose Fitting and Gas Valve: A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V090000 Manufacturer Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 603. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will install a flexible gas connector from the cook top to the LP hose, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.33.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2017 Sundance recreational trailers. The Federal Certification label on these vehicles may not have the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) listed on the label. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Missing GVWR Information/Part 567: If the GVWR is not listed, the operator would not know the trailer’s weight limit and may overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V091000 Manufacturer Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 3. Heartland will notify owners, and will provide them a replacement certification label, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.32.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2017 Mallard recreational trailers. The certification label on these vehicles may have incorrect tire size and/or tire pressure information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect Certification Label/Part 567

If the label has incorrect tire pressure or size information, the operator may improperly inflate the tires or possibly over load the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V008000 Manufacturer Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 124. Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will replace the certification label with a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began on January 25, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.31.

Highland Ridge RV (Highland) is recalling certain 2017 Open Range, Mesa Ridge and Roamer fifth wheels and travel trailers. These vehicles are equipped with an outside range that can be stored with the gas valve left open, allowing gas to enter and build up within the vehicle. Gas May Enter the Cabin from Open Gas Valve: If gas leaks into the cabin, it can increase the risk of an explosion or fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V037000 Manufacturer Highland Ridge RV Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 396. Highland Ridge will notify owners and dealers will install a larger gas valve handle, inspect that the drawer guide rail is in its proper location, repairing it as required, and place a warning label on the range stating the gas valve must be turned off prior to storing the range in the unit. The recall was expected to begin February 28, 2017. Owners may contact Highland customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland’s number for this recall is 9904341.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2017 Eagle fifth-wheel recreational vehicles equipped with the dry camping option. In the affected vehicles, the LP manifold was mounted to the fifth wheel frame directly above the axle assembly and the suspension U-bolts. Impact from the axle can crack the LP manifold resulting in a propane gas leak. Propane Manifold may Crack due to Impact from Axle: An LP gas leak can increase the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V056000 Manufacturer Jayco, Inc. Components EQUIPMENT Potential Number of Units Affected 25. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the LP manifold, and inspect and replace the LP lines and fittings, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on February 24, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903342.

Jayco, Inc. is recalling certain 2017 Seismic and Seismic Wave fifth-wheel recreational trailers equipped with hydraulic brakes. In the affected vehicles, the break away switch may not be properly wired. Brakes may not Apply if Trailer Disconnects: If the break away switch does not function correctly due to improper wiring and the trailer disconnects from the tow vehicle during transit, the fifth wheel brakes will not automatically apply, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V066000 Manufacturer Jayco, Inc. Components ELECTRICAL SYSTEM, SERVICE BRAKES Potential Number of Units Affected 93. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will correct the wiring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901344.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE, Admiral XE, Fleetwood Storm and Fleetwood Flair motor homes. The rear sway bar may not have been properly tightened and, as a result, the sway bar may detach from the vehicle. Loose Rear Sway Bar may Detach: If the sway bar falls from the vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V003000 Manufacturer REV Recreation Group Components STRUCTURE Potential Number of Units Affected 365. REV will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the rear sway bar bolts, replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin January 31, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 161229REV.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Renegade RV Verona, Verona LE and Specialty Sprinter vehicles, 2011-2017 Explorer, Ikon and Core vehicles, 2014-2017 XL, Classic with Garage, Toter Home and Villagio vehicles, 2015-2017 Classic-Equine and Vienna vehicles, and 2011-2016 RSV vehicles. In the affected motor coaches and motorhomes, the seat belt anchorage hardware may pull out of the floor framing in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” Seat Belt Anchors may Detach/FMVSS 207, 210: In the event of sudden braking or a vehicle crash, the seat belts may detach from the floor framing, increasing the risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V034000 Manufacturer REV Recreation Group Components SEAT BELTS Potential Number of Units Affected 885. REV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt mounting hardware and install reinforcement plating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 10, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170110REV.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2017 Fleetwood Storm and Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE motorhomes and 2016-2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer motorhomes. In the affected vehicles, the spring shackle bolt may contact the fuel filler components or the fuel vent tubing causing a hole, potentially resulting in a fuel leak.

Fuel may Leak from Fuel Filling Tube: A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V072000 Manufacturer REV Recreation Group Components FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE Potential Number of Units Affected 391. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel filler tube and fuel vent components and re-route them or install additional components to shield them from contacting the spring shackle bolt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170131REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Aria motorhomes. The driver’s side sofa seatbelts may be too short for passengers to use. Sofa Seatbelts too Short to Restrain Passengers: In the event of a crash, an occupant not restrained by a seatbelt has an increased risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V038000 Manufacturer Thor Motor Coach Components SEAT BELTS Potential Number of Units Affected 94. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install longer seatbelts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on March 17, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000127.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2015 Tuscany, Tuscany XTE and Palazzo motorhomes. The windshield wiper systems on these vehicles may have been improperly installed or secured, causing the wipers to fail during operation. Windshield Wipers may Loosen and Fail: If the windshield wipers fail, the driver would have decreased visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V096000 Manufacturer Thor Motor Coach Components VISIBILITY Potential Number of Units Affected 1,824. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system, tightening the wiper nuts to the proper specifications, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 13, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000128.

OTHER VEHICLES

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles were manufactured without a protective plate on the front of the gas tank and a foam ring at the filler neck. As such, these vehicles may not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 301, “Fuel System Integrity.” Fuel Tank Protection Missing/FMVSS 301: Without the protective plate and the foam ring installed, impacts may damage the tank resulting in a fuel leak that can increase the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V092000 Manufacturer Daimler Vans USA, LLC Components FUEL SYSTEM, DIESEL Potential Number of Units Affected 2. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2013-2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans. These vehicles were manufactured without a reinforcement plate and protective bracket on the air bag control unit. As a result, the air bag control unit may not remain functional after the initial impact, possibly preventing additional air bags from deploying in response to a secondary impact. Air Bag Control Unit may be Damaged in a Crash: If additional air bags do not deploy as intended, the occupants are at an increased risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V093000 Manufacturer Daimler Vans USA, LLC Components AIR BAGS Potential Number of Units Affected 15,338. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will install a reinforcement plate and protective bracket around the air bag control unit, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. The affected vehicles were manufactured without a driveshaft catch strap, allowing a loose driveshaft to strike the fuel tank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 301, “Fuel System Integrity.” Driveshaft Catch Strap Not Installed: A loose driveshaft may strike and puncture the gas tank, resulting in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V094000 Manufacturer Daimler Vans USA, LLC Components POWER TRAIN Potential Number of Units Affected 2. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will install a driveshaft catch strap, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 F-150 trucks equipped with an eight-inch productivity screen. In these vehicles, the instrument cluster may lose power after the initial vehicle start-up in cold ambient temperatures. Several gauges, including the transmission gear position indicator, may not illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicles Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 102, “Transmission shift position sequence, starter interlock, and transmission braking effect.” Instrument Cluster May Fail to Illuminate/FMVSS102: If the transmission gear position indicator fails to illuminate, the driver may be unable to tell the transmission shift position, increasing the risk of a crash or injury from unintended vehicle movement. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V053000 Manufacturer Ford Motor Company Components POWER TRAIN, ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Potential Number of Units Affected 6,792. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the instrument cluster, free of charge. The recall began February 20, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C01.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze vehicles. A bracket used in the driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism may have been incorrectly welded to the seat-back frame, as a result, in the event of a crash, the head-restraints may not function properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 202a, “Head Restraints.” Incorrectly Welded Seat Back Frame/FMVSS 202a: In a crash, the seat-backs for the front seats may break, increasing the risk of injury to the occupants. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V057000 Manufacturer General Motors LLC Components SEATS Potential Number of Units Affected 17,197. GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front passenger seats, replacing any with seat-back frames that are incorrectly welded, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 17035.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Chevrolet Suburban HD vehicles. These vehicles were assembled with a convex right-hand outside mirror, instead of with a non-convex (flat) right-hand outside mirror. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” Incorrect Side View Mirror Installed/FMVSS 111: If equipped with the incorrect right-side rear-view mirror, the driver may misjudge the distance of other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V033000 Manufacturer General Motors LLC Components VISIBILITY Potential Number of Units Affected 214. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the convex mirror with a non-convex mirror and provide a new page for the owner’s manual with the customer notification letter, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in February 2017. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 17017.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2006-2010 Pontiac Solstice and 2007-2010 Saturn Sky vehicles. The Passenger Air Bag Suppression System (PPS) sensor may become bent or damaged within the front passenger seat, possibly disabling the front passenger air bag. Front Passenger Air bag may not Deploy: In the event of a crash, if the front passenger air bag does not deploy as intended, the front passenger has an increased risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V061000 Manufacturer General Motors LLC Components AIR BAGS Potential Number of Units Affected 91,007. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Pontiac customer service at 1-800-762-2737 or Saturn customer service at 1-800-553-6000. GM’s number for this recall is 17036.

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017 Elantra vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the brake booster may fail, resulting in a loss of power brake assist. Loss of Power Brake Assist: A loss of power brake assist can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V063000 Manufacturer Hyundai Motor America Components SERVICE BRAKES, HYDRAULIC Potential Number of Units Affected 33,803. Hyundai has notified owners, and dealers will replace the brake system booster assembly, free of charge. The recall began on February 6, 2017. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 157.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2002 Pathfinder and Infiniti QX4 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with Takata air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the front air bags, these inflators may rupture. Passenger Frontal Air Bag Inflator May Rupture: An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V068000 Manufacturer Nissan North America, Inc. Components AIR BAGS Potential Number of Units Affected 46. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag assembly, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (Suzuki) is recalling certain 2009-2013 Grand Vitara vehicles equipped with a manual transmission. The gear shift rear shaft on these vehicles may break, preventing the gears from being able to be changed. Gear Shift Rear Shaft may Break: If the transmission cannot be shifted, it can increase the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V085000 Manufacturer Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. Components POWER TRAIN Potential Number of Units Affected 791. Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the gear shift rear shaft, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin March 1, 2017. Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki’s number for this recall is VZ.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Tundra vehicles equipped with a resin rear step bumper and resin reinforcement brackets (vehicles with chrome step bumpers are not affected). In the event of an impact to the corner of the bumper, the resin bracket may be damaged but not be noticed. Rear Step Bumper May Break after Damage to Bracket: If a person steps on the corner of the bumper that is damaged, a portion of the bumper may break away, increasing the risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V051000 Manufacturer Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing Components STRUCTURE Potential Number of Units Affected 72,847. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the resin rear bumper reinforcement brackets with steel ones, and replace the rear bumper tread, free of charge. Remedy parts are not currently available. Toyota began notifying owners of the recall on February 15, 2017. A second notice will be mailed when remedy parts are available. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is H0C.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2017 Jetta vehicles equipped with a 1.4L engine. These vehicles have an engine that may seize due to an improper casting of the block. Engine may Seize: If the engine seizes, the wheels may suddenly lock up, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V070000 Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Components ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING Potential Number of Units Affected 2. Volkswagen will either buy back the vehicle or replace the engine block, free of charge. The recall began in February 2017. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 10F4.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2017 Passat vehicles. Brake fluid may leak slowly from the some of the brake line connections, resulting in a low brake fluid level. Brake Fluid Leak may Reduce Braking Power: A low brake fluid level may lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V075000 Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Components SERVICE BRAKES, HYDRAULIC Potential Number of Units Affected 1,007. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected brake lines, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2017. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 47N3.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental) is recalling certain General Tire Grabber light truck tires, size 33×12.50R18 LT 118Q, Load Range E, manufactured May 3, 2015, to May 16, 2015 (DOT week codes 1815 and 1915). These replacement tires may have a lack of adhesion within the belt package, causing tread wear, tread bulging, and possible tread separation. Tread separation may increase the risk of a crash. Continental will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin February 10, 2017. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Cooper) is recalling certain Discover M+S Sport tires, sizes 235/75R15, 255/65R16, 215/70R16, 225/70R16, 235/70R16, 245/70R16, 265/70R16, 255/60R17, 225/65R17, 235/65R17, 265/65R17, 255/55R18, 235/60R18 and 255/50R19. These tires may be marked with the Alpine Symbol, but do not meet the traction requirements for snow tires. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” The affected tires may not provide the expected traction or performance in snow conditions, increasing the risk of a crash. Cooper will notify owners, and dealers will replace all the affected tires with tires from a different brand line, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin February 24, 2017. Owners may contact Cooper customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper’s number for this recall is 166.

Michelin North America, Inc. (Michelin) is recalling certain Michelin X Works XZY tires, size 315/80R22.5 156/150K, manufactured from January 1, 2011, to July 31, 2015. The affected tires lack the required DOT symbol and load range letter designation, and, as such, they fail to conform to the requirements of U.S Code 30112 and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires for Motor Vehicles with a GVWR of more than 4,536 kilograms (10,000 pounds) and Motorcycles.” The subject tires comply with all FMVSS performances but are missing the DOT symbol, creating confusion with tires that do not comply with these requirements. Tires that do not comply with FMVSS requirements may increase the risk of a crash. Michelin will notify owners and will either correct the tires by permanently applying the required markings or replace the tires with a similar product, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin on February 13, 2017. Owners may contact Michelin at 1-888-847-8475.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

