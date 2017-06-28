RV and RV-related recalls for June 2017





Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for June 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.



UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Columbia Northwest, Inc. (Columbia Northwest) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Aliner Ascape trailers. The trailers have liquid propane (LP) gas bottle trays that come loose from the frames due to the wrong rivets being used to attach the LP tray to the frame. The LP gas bottles may fall from the trailer during travel, increasing the risk of a crash or a fire. Columbia Northwest will notify owners, and dealers will secure the trays with the correct hardware, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 21, 2017. Owners may contact Columbia Northwest customer service at 1-724-237-5227.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2014 XLR Hyperlite toyhaulers. These vehicles have an axle equalizer knurled bolt (axle shackle locating bolt) that may not be properly seated in the chassis axle hanger. If the equalizer knurled bolt is not installed properly, the bolt may not properly secure the axle, allowing it to shift and result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace any equalizer knurled bolts and nuts that were improperly installed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 28, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0431. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-03202017-0355.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2017 XLR ToyHauler recreational trailers, models XLT23KW and WZXLT23KW. These vehicles were built with axle equalizers that are too short. An equalizer that is too short in length may cause a failure of the equalizer and/or axle springs, resulting in a possible loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install the correct equalizers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on August 1, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-05312017-0415.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Vibe recreational trailers, model ORVBT236RBS-64. The Federal Placard has incorrect rear tire information, indicating ST205/75R15C tires inflated to 50psi, when the actual tires are size ST225/75R15D inflated to 65psi. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect tire information can cause the operator to install the wrong size and load range of replacement tires, or underinflate the existing tires. Either condition increases the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners will provide them a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 24, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8063. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-05232017-0413.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Cardinal recreational trailers, model CAF3250RL. The Federal Placard on these vehicles overstates the Gross Axle Weight Rating capacity (GAWR) by 840lbs. for each axle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect GAWR makes the Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrect and may result in the vehicle being overloaded, affecting the vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide a new Federal Placard with the correct GAWR and a new CCC label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 20, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 15-05192017-0412.

Propane running low? This will tell you!

With this Dometic LPGC10 LP Gas Checker you can instantly monitor your LP tank’s level. It uses ultrasonic technology to tell you in just a few seconds how full – or empty – a propane tank is. It’s about the size of a writing pen and weighs less than ounce, so it’s easy to store. For use on steel and aluminum liquid propane tanks. Learn more or order.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Vista Cruisers and 2016-2018 Vintage Cruiser travel trailers. The Tire Identification Label incorrectly states that the trailers are equipped with ST215/75R 14 Load Range C rated tires when actually they have ST205/65R 14 Load Range D rated tires. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 567, “Certification.” The incorrect information may cause the user to install the wrong replacement tire, affecting the vehicle’s handling, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners and will provide them a corrected Tire Identification Label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in June 2017. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is GS250517.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2018 Vintage Cruiser travel trailers, model VN23BHS. The Federal Certification Label overstates the capacity of each axle by 700lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect information can cause the vehicle to be overloaded or result in axle failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners and will mail them a corrected Federal Certification Label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 10, 2017. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is GS2500517.

Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2017 Open Range, Highlander, Light and Roamer and Mesa Ridge fifth wheels and Mesa Ridge, Light, Roamer and Ultra Lite travel trailers. The LED ceiling lights may produce excessive heat. The excessive heat from the LED ceiling lights may increase the risk of a fire. Highland Ridge will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected LED ceiling lights with a different light, free of charge. The recall began on May 23, 2017. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904350.

Easy way to carry, install your hitch

HitchGrip is the clean & easy way to safely carry & install your trailer hitch. It’s ergonomically designed, making moving & attaching the ball mount easier than ever! What was once a greasy job is now a neat, clean & simple task. HitchGrip makes it easy on your back, too. Watch the video or click here to learn more.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2012-2018 Springdale recreational vehicles, model 303BH. The Federal Identification Tag on these vehicles overstate the Gross Axle Weight Rating capacity (GAWR) by 800lbs for each axle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect GAWR makes the Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrect and may result in the vehicle being overloaded, affecting the vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will provide a new Federal Placard with the correct GAWR and a new CCC label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in June 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-289.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Venom fifth-wheel travel trailers, models 4040DQ and 4011QK, equipped with the outside kitchen option. The affected vehicles do not have a 12″ copper pipe between the rubber gas supply hose and the cooktop pilot light. Without the copper pipe, the rubber gas line may be too close to the pilot light and get too hot and melt, increasing the risk of a fire. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a 12″ copper extension between the pilot light and the rubber gas line, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on July 17, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 153 or 154.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2012-2015 King Aire and Essex motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current. A starter motor that overheats may increase the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will replace the starter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 13, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan Motors at 1-800-543-4277 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17012.

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling certain 2017 Challenger 37YT motorhomes. The exhaust pipe for the onboard gasoline generator may be incorrectly installed or missing completely from the vehicles. Without a correctly installed generator exhaust pipe, there may be a buildup of carbon monoxide within the interior of the vehicle, increasing the risk of personal injury or death. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the motorhomes for proper generator exhaust installation and routing, replacing or reinstalling the exhaust, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 2, 2017. Owner’s may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000138.

VanLeigh RV (VanLeigh) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Vilano fifth-wheel recreational trailers. Because the winch that supports the spare tire may not be properly fastened to the trailer, the trailer’s spare tire could fall off while unit is in motion. VanLeigh will notify owners, and dealers will secure the spare tire winch with the correct fasteners, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact VanLeigh customer service at 1-662-612-4040. VanLeigh’s number for this recall is VL-101.

Locate services at Interstate exits

The 2017 Next Exit is the most complete USA Interstate highway exit directory ever published for every exit of major and most minor routes. Find what’s located at upcoming exits on your route — gas, food, lodging, camping, shopping, hospitals, Walmarts and much more. A best-seller year after year. Learn more or order.

DO YOU HAVE A NORCOLD REFRIGERATOR?

If so, watch this important video about a critical recall. A class action lawsuit has just been settled. Click on this page for the settlement website and a link to the court ruling.

Half Price RV Camping

RVers who travel more than a few weeks a year will SAVE BIG with a membership to Passport America (the RV Travel staff saved four times the low cost of an annual membership on its last trip). Learn more.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the driver’s frontal air bag may unexpectedly deploy if the air bag wiring harness gets chafed within the steering wheel and short circuits. Unexpected deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag increases the risk of a crash or driver injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the air bag wiring within the steering wheel, replacing it if necessary. A protective cover will also be installed. These repairs will be made free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 28, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T33.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with reinforced front axles. The affected vehicles have tire labels on the B-pillar that list a tire pressure that is too low. Operating the vehicle with low front tire pressures may result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz dealers will check and replace the tire label, as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2013-2017 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the secondary hood latch actuating cable may corrode and bind, causing the secondary hood latch to remain in the unlatched position when the hood is closed. If the hood is not securely closed or the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could unexpectedly open while driving, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the secondary latch cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 30, 2017. Owner’s may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 163.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017 Santa Fe Sport vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the bolt for the driver’s seat belt anchor might not have been sufficiently tightened during assembly. If the bolt was not sufficiently tightened, driver’s seat belt may come unanchored in a collision, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant. Hyundai will notify owners and dealers will verify that the driver’s seatbelt anchor is properly secured, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 30, 2017. Owner’s may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 165.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Tacoma vehicles equipped with a six-cylinder engine. The affected vehicles have a crank position sensor that may malfunction, potentially resulting in an engine stall. An engine stall may increase the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the crank position sensor with an improved design, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is H0H.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

JUST PUBLISHED! Essential for big RVs!

2018 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas

If you drive a big RV — extra long or extra tall — then this truck driver’s road atlas will be a huge help in knowing where you can drive without encountering a low bridge or getting stuck hanging over a cliff. This is an essential aid even if you have a GPS! Coverage: United States, Canada, and Mexico. Learn more or order.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2017 by RVtravel.com.

Visit our YouTube Channel.

More than 500 great videos about RVing!