Comments for RV and RV-related recalls for June 2017
Joel, that recall was initiated in 2015. We reported on it then. See the official recall.
https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2015/RCLRPT-15V664-1419.PDF
Joel, that recall was initiated in 2015. We reported on it then. See the official recall.
https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2015/RCLRPT-15V664-1419.PDF
You missed Winnebago, or at least the Chassis it is on. I just received in the mail today a recall by Ford for my 2016 Winnebago Chassis. Recall Number 15S25 – Transmission Shift Cable Bracket Replacement.