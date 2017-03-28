RV and RV-related recalls for March 2017





Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for March 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.



UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES



Airstream Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2017 Base Camp recreational trailers. When the trailer is heavily loaded, the axle travel may allow the tires on these vehicles to contact the plastic liner of the wheel well or fender, possibly resulting in tire failure. Tire failure can increase the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V155000. Manufacturer: Airstream, Inc. Components: SUSPENSION, TIRES. Potential Number of Units Affected 293. Remedy: Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axle to limit the axle travel, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 9, 2017. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-937-596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.

Forest River Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Prime Time Manufacturing Crusader recreational trailers, model CSF338RSK. The Federal placard indicates that the trailers have axles that have a capacity of 7,000 lbs. when their actual capacity is 6,000 lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect axle information on the placard can result in the trailer being overloaded, causing a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V141000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 11. Remedy: Forest River will notify owners and dealers will replace the Federal placard with a corrected placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 2, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for the recall is 49-02242017-0331.

Forest River is recalling certain 2017 Cherokee recreational trailers, model ORCKT244JR-64. The Federal Placard has incorrect tire and rim size information, indicating ST205/75R15C tires with 50 PSI and a rim size of 15X5.5JJ, when the actual combination is ST205/75R14C tires with 50 PSI and a rim size of 14X5.5JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect tire information can cause the operator to install the wrong size of replacement tires, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V171000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 14. Remedy: Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-995-3447. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-03082017-0339.

Forest River is recalling certain 2017 Puma recreational trailers, models PT23FBC and PT25RSC. The Federal Placard has incorrect tire and rim size information, indicating ST205/75R15C tires with a 50 psi and rim size of 14X5, when the correct information is ST205/75R14C tires with a 50 psi, and rim size of 14X5.5JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect tire information can cause the operator to install the wrong size of replacement tires, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V169000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 44. Remedy: Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River’s number for this recall is 420-03072017-0338.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Flagstaff and Rockwood recreational trailers. The Federal Placard on these vehicles indicates a capacity of 5,000 lbs for each axle, however, each axle actually has a capacity of 4,000 lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect information can cause the vehicle to be overloaded or result in axle failure, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V172000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 35. Remedy: Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Placard with a corrected one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-2640. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10C-03082017-0341.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Rockwood and Flagstaff recreational trailers. The slide room mounting bracket on these vehicles may contact the driver side front tire, potentially damaging it and causing tire deflation. Tire deflation can increase the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V129000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 50. Remedy: Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a rearward offset mounting bracket head to keep the slide room bracket from touching the tire, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 27, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-2640. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10-02152017-0328.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Stealth recreational vehicles, model CSFTFQ2817G-67 and Sandstorm recreational vehicles, model CSCT282GSLR-67. The liquid propane (LP) line under the vehicle may be damaged from contact with the axle, causing it to leak. A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire or explosion. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V117000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 98. Remedy: The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin April 24, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River’s number for this recall is 67-02082017-0321.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Wildwood recreational trailers, model WDT197BH and Salem recreational trailers, model SMT197BH. The lower sidewall vent for the refrigerator was improperly installed, allowing propane gas to enter the vehicle. A propane leak into the interior of the vehicle in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire or explosion. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V118000. Manufacturer: Forest River, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 17. Remedy: Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new vent into the vehicle floor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 24, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-260-593-4001. Forest River’s number for the recall is 72-02162017-0329.

Jayco is recalling certain 2017 Designer fifth wheel recreational trailers equipped with the disk brake option. The steel rim of the spare tire may rub against the brake caliper. The interference may generate enough heat to cause the tire to fail, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V167000. Manufacturer: Jayco, Inc. Components: WHEELS. Potential Number of Units Affected 14. Remedy: Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare wheel with an aluminum rim with a new spare, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for the recall is 9901347.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017 Cougar and Laredo recreational trailers. The affected vehicles may have been incorrectly equipped with two carbon monoxide detectors instead of one smoke detector and one carbon monoxide detector. Without a smoke detector, in the event of a fire, the trailer occupants have an increased risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V147000. Manufacturer: Keystone RV. Company Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 30. Remedy: Keystone will notify owners and dealers will inspect the trailers and install a smoke detector, if necessary, free of charge. The recall began on March 14, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for the recall is 17-279.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017 Dutchmen Coleman recreational trailers, model 2515RL. On these vehicles, the Federal Identification Tag indicates incorrect tire and rim size information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect label information may result in the operator using the wrong rim size for the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V106000. Manufacturer: Keystone RV Company. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 64. Remedy: Keystone will notify owners and will supply a corrected Federal Identification Tag, free of charge. The recall began on February 28, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-277.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2015 Fleetwood Bounder Classic motorhomes, 2015-2016 Fleetwood Terra motorhomes, 2016-2017 Fleetwood Storm, Holiday Rambler Admiral XE and Fleetwood Flair motorhomes, and 2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE motorhomes. The affected vehicles, equipped with an Onan 5.5 Kilowatt Generator, have an external fuel pump and in-line fuel filter that may be improperly secured to the chassis. If the fuel pump or filter detach or become loose, a fuel leak may result, which in the presence of an ignition source, can increase the risk of a fire or explosion. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V140000. Manufacturer: REV Recreation Group. Components: FUEL SYSTEM, OTHER. Potential Number of Units Affected 742. Remedy: REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the mounting of the generator’s external fuel pump and in-line fuel filter, securing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for the recall is 170301REV.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2015-2016 American Coach American Heritage and American Tradition motorhomes, 2015-2017 American Coach American Revolution and American Coach American Eagle motorhomes, 2016 American Coach American Allegiance motorhomes, 2016-2017 American Coach American Dream motorhomes and 2017 Holiday Rambler Diplomat and Holiday Rambler Scepter motorhomes. The support for the interior steps may have been inadequately secured, possibly resulting in the solid-surface step tread being unstable. An unstable step tread can increase the risk of an injury. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V139000. Manufacturer: REV Recreation Group. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 525. Remedy: REV will notify owners, and dealers will install new screws to properly secure the support for the interior steps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for the recall is 170228REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2015 ACE, Hurricane, Challenger, Daybreak, Miramar, Outlaw, and Windsport motorhomes. These vehicles have windshield wiper systems that may have been improperly installed and secured, possibly causing the wipers to fail during use. Failure of the windshield wipers may impair the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V162000. Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach. Components: VISIBILITY. Potential Number of Units Affected 6561. Remedy: TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the wiper system as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 13, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. Read more about this recall.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Aria 3601 motorhomes. The seat belts on the passenger side sofa may be too short to fasten around passengers seated there. If the seat belt cannot adequately restrain passengers, it can increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V163000. Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach. Components: SEAT BELTS. Potential Number of Units Affected 58. Remedy: TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect seat belt with a longer one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000129.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Chateau, Freedom Elite, and Four Winds Motorhomes. The sofa may not have a seat belt for the middle seating position. Without a seat belt, the occupant sitting in the middle position of the sofa will not be properly restrained in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of an injury. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V166000. Manufacturer: Thor Motor Coach. Components: SEAT BELTS. Potential Number of Units Affected 171. Remedy: Thor Motor Coach will notify owners, and dealers will install a middle seat belt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for the recall is RC000130.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2012 Phaeton motorhomes with floor plans QBH, QKH, and QTH, built on PowerGlide chassis. The affected vehicles have an exhaust pipe that is mounted too close to the underside of the floor. Insufficient spacing between the exhaust pipe and the floor may result in the insulation melting and an increased risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V121000. Manufacturer: Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. Components: ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING. Potential Number of Units Affected 35. Remedy: Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will reconfigure the exhaust to provide extra clearance, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for the recall is TIF-106.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain model year 2017 Allegro Open Road motorhomes. A sticker on the tow hitch may list the incorrect weight capacity for the hitch. The sticker states a capacity of 10,000 lbs, and a maximum tongue weight of 1,000 lbs, when the correct towing capacity is 5,000 lbs, with a maximum tongue weight of 500 lbs. If the hitch is loaded to the weight on sticker, the hitch may fail and the towed vehicle can separate from the motorhome, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V113000. Manufacturer: Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 284. Remedy: Tiffin will notify owners and will supply a corrected weight capacity sticker, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-105.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Travato recreational vehicles. The liquid propane (LP) hose may contact the emergency brake cable, potentially damaging it and causing it to leak propane. A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire or an explosion. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V108000. Manufacturer: Winnebago Industries, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 1058. Remedy: Winnebago will notify owners and dealers will inspect the vehicles, repositioning and securing the LP hose to avoid contact with the brake cable, free of charge. The recall began on March 6, 2017. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-537-1885.

OTHER VEHICLES

Daimler Vans USA LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris vehicles. These vans were to be equipped with the Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) feature, however, the installed instrument cluster and steering wheel does not support the function, and thus, the BSM system does not work on the vehicle. If a vehicle is in the driver’s blind spot, but the BSM system does not warn the driver, there would be an increased risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V148000. Manufacturer: Daimler Vans USA, LLC. Components: LANE DEPARTURE. Potential Number of Units Affected 72. Remedy: DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will install the correct instrument cluster and steering wheel to enable the BSM function, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. The bracket for the center support bearing of the drive shaft may not have been properly welded. If the event of a crash, the bracket may detach and the drive shaft may damage the fuel system, increasing the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V149000. Manufacturer: Daimler Vans USA, LLC. Components: POWER TRAIN. Potential Number of Units Affected 1248. Remedy: DVUSA will notify owners and dealers will install three additional rivets to secure the bracket, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles and 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles. In the event of a crash, the driver’s frontal air bag may not fully inflate or the air bag cushion may detach from the air bag module. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” During deployment, if the air bag does not fully inflate or the cushion detaches, there is an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V123000. Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company. Components: AIR BAGS. Potential Number of Units Affected 27531. Remedy: Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver frontal air bag module, free of charge. Remedy parts are not currently available. Owners will be notified of the safety recall in March 2017. Owners will receive a second notice when remedy parts are available, currently expected to be in August 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C02.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2017 Buick LaCrosse vehicles. The electrical connectors for the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system may not be properly sealed. As a result, water may enter and corrode the connectors possibly resulting in a loss of power steering. A loss of power steering may result in increased manual steering effort, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V116000. Manufacturer: General Motors LLC. Components: STEERING. Potential Number of Units Affected 2085. Remedy: GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the seal seating and secure the EPS connector seals, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300. GM’s number for this recall is 17085.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2011-2014 Sonata and 2011-2015 Sonata Hybrid vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the seat belt linkages for both front seat belts may detach from the seat belt anchor pretensioners. In the event of a crash, if the seat belts detach from the anchor pretensioners, it can increase the risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V152000. Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America. Components: SEAT BELTS. Potential Number of Units Affected 977778. Remedy: Hyundai will notify owners and dealers will inspect the connection between the seat belt linkages and the seat belt anchor pretensioners, repairing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 7, 2017. Owner’s may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 160.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017 Santa Fe Sport vehicles. The affected vehicles have a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) that may not have been set in the correct mode during vehicle assembly, and therefore will not provide an appropriate warning in the event of an under-inflated tire. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.” An under-inflated tire can increase the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V142000. Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America. Components: TIRES. Potential Number of Units Affected 190. Remedy: Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the TPMS sensors, free of charge. The recall is expected to being March 31, 2017. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 159.

Nissan North America (Nissan) is recalling certain 2013-2014 Murano vehicles. The power steering hose clamp may not adequately secure the hose, allowing the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will install a power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. If the power steering fluid leaks onto a heat source such as hot engine or exhaust components, there could be an increased risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V184000. Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc. Components: STEERING. Potential Number of Units Affected 56766. Remedy: The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2012 Nissan Versa vehicles. Degradation of the side impact sensor connector pins may cause the curtain and seat-mounted air bags to deploy unexpectedly if the door is slammed. If the curtain and seat-mounted air bags inadvertently deploy, it can increase the risk of injury. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V144000. Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc. Components: AIR BAGS. Potential Number of Units Affected 54751. Remedy: Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will install a new jumper harness and replace the side impact satellite sensors, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2017 Impreza vehicles. Due to a software problem, the rearview camera display may not work properly. A rearview camera display that does not function as designed can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the car, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V132000. Manufacturer: Subaru of America, Inc. Components: BACK OVER PREVENTION. Potential Number of Units Affected 25567. Remedy: Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will update the infotainment software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on March 20, 2017. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru’s number for the recall is WTN-74.

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2007-2010 Touareg vehicles. The fuel filter flange may crack and allow fuel to leak out. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V151000. Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Components: FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE. Potential Number of Units Affected 20908. Remedy: Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the fuel filter flange if cracks are found. A protective cover will be applied to the fuel filter to prevent oxidization cracks from forming. These repairs will be made free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in May 2017. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for the recall is 20Z4.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2017 Jetta vehicles. The affected vehicles have incorrect information on the tire information label, possibly causing the operator to overload the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Overloading the vehicle may affect vehicle handling or result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V137000. Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 4875. Remedy: Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers install a corrected tire information label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2017. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for the recall is 01B8.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2017 Beetle and Jetta GLI vehicles. The affected vehicles have incorrect information on the tire information label, possibly causing the operator to overload the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Overloading the vehicle may affect vehicle handling or result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number 17V136000. Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Components: EQUIPMENT. Potential Number of Units Affected 797. Remedy: Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected tire information label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2017. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for the recall is 01B9.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

