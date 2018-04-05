RV and RV-related recalls for March 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for March 2018 and related equipment we believe is of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:





IMPORTANT REMINDER



Kidde recalls 40 million fire extinguishers

Click to learn the details.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES



Coach House, Inc. (Coach House) is recalling certain 2003-2018 Platinum, 2008-2018 Platinum II, and 2010-2018 Arriva recreational vehicles, equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Coach House will notify owners instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2018. Owners may contact Coach House customer service at 1-800-235-0984 or Kidde customer service at 1-855-262-3540 or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 Aspire motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. Entegra will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Forest River Berkshire, 2012-2017 Forest River Charleston, 2013-2015 Coachmen Cross Country and Pathfinder, and 2014-2015 Glaval Synergy motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 15, 2018. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712, Forest River customer service at 1-574-295-2117, Coachmen customer service at 1-574-825-8212, or Glaval customer service at 1-574-343-5167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0665.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Forest River XLR Toyhauler recreational trailers, models XLT25KW, XLT25KW-W, XLT28KW and XLT28KW-W. The safety chains on these vehicles do not exceed the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the trailer. If the trailer becomes uncoupled, the existing safety chains may fail, allowing the trailer to separate from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the safety chains with chains that exceed the vehicle’s GVWR, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 23, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-0645.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Crossfit vehicles, models CFB22CF, CFB22CFEB and CFB22DF, built on Ford Transit chassis equipped with a trailer tow module. Water can enter the tow modules and corrode the wiring causing issues such as rapidly flashing turn signals, loss of instrument panel display, an electrical short and possibly the deployment of seatbelt pretensioner. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. Turn signal, instrument cluster or seatbelt pretensioner problems can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and Ford or Lincoln dealers will add a drainage hole in the driver’s door stepwell and incorporate a fuse into the vehicle’s wiring harness, free of charge. The recall began on February 27, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8590 or Ford customer service at 1-800-392-3673. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-0647

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Stealth Evo recreational trailers, model SJT2850-CA. The Federal Placard on these vehicles indicate a tire size of ST205/75R15 Load Range E, when the tires installed on the vehicle are ST225/75R15 Load Range E. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the placard indicates the wrong tire information, the owner could install incorrect replacement tires, resulting in premature tire wear or failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install a corrected federal placard with correct tire and rim information, free of charge. The recall began on March 15, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River’s number for this recall is 19-0661.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Crossroads Zinger and Longhorn recreational trailers. The ground wire at the GFCI receptacle may be improperly installed, possibly resulting in an electrical short. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the connection at the GFCI receptacle, correcting the ground wire connection as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on March 20, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-314.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Keystone Passport, Summerland and Hideout, Dutchmen Aspen Trail and Coleman, and Crossroads Zinger recreational trailers. These vehicles are equipped with Norcold N306 mini refrigerators that may have a loose or missing propane gas valve test port screw. The loose or missing propane gas port screw can allow propane gas to leak when the refrigerator is used in ‘gas’ mode, increasing the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will install and tighten the gas valve port screw, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 23, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-315

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Summerland recreational trailers, model 1800BH. These vehicles may have an improperly sealed refrigerator compartment, possibly allowing carbon monoxide or propane gas to enter the living area. If carbon monoxide or propane enters the living quarters, there would be an increased risk of injury to the occupants. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will remove the refrigerator, seal the compartment and reinstall the refrigerator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 12, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-312.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.

Read the most recent issue of Mike Sokol’s new monthly RV Electricity Newsletter. It’s full of important, and potentially lifesaving information. If you have not signed up for an email alert for new issues, please do so today so you don’t miss out.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018 Essex motorhomes. The taillights on these vehicles may loosen and detach from the vehicle while driving. If the taillights detach, the driver will not be able to communicate his driving intentions, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will secure the taillights with new hardware, free of charge. The recall began on March 23, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Outlaw recreational vehicles, model 29J. The sofa seat belt bracket may not meet the strength requirements and may not adequately restrain an occupant in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” If the bracket does not meet the strength requirements, the anchorage may fail in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a new bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 19, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000151.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Unity, Wonder, and Serenity motorhomes. The Occupant & Cargo Carrying Capacity (OCCC) and Tire labels may have been incorrectly calculated, resulting in an indicated higher cargo capacity than actual. The incorrect label can result in the vehicle being overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install new OCCC and Tire labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2018. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#8930-1.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Revel vehicles. The roof luggage rack mounting brackets on these vehicles may crack, allowing the luggage rack to detach from the roof of the vehicle. If the luggage rack detaches from the roof while driving, it can increase the risk of a crash. Winnebago will replace the mounting brackets, along with an additional metal L bracket to assist in securing the cross members to the luggage rack rails, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on April 25, 2018. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-537-1885

Read the most recent RV news

At RVtravel.com we’ve beefed up our news coverage. Click here to read this week’s news.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017 Jeep Renegade vehicles equipped with a 2.4L engine. These vehicles may be equipped with a cracked oil pump housing/balance shaft module (BSM), which can cause the oil pump to fail and the engine to stall. An engine stall can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the oil pump for its production information, and replace the BSM as necessary, free of charge. The recall began March 13, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U18.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 RAM ProMaster City vehicles. The Tire Placards on these vehicles may indicate the incorrect total number of occupants allowed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” If the tire placard indicates an incorrect seating capacity, the operator may overload the vehicle, which can cause tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected tire placard, free of charge. The recall began March 15, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U17.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 RAM ProMaster City vehicles. The gears within the hydraulic rack and pinion steering system may have a casting defect that can cause a crack and a loss of hydraulic steering fluid. A hydraulic steering fluid leak may require additional sudden steering effort, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the steering gear housing, replacing any affected rack-and-pinion assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 25, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U23.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and Sprinter 3500 vehicles, equipped with folding seats (sales code S20). The unloaded vehicle weight (UVW) label on these incomplete vehicles may be incorrect. The incorrect UVW label can result in final stage manufacturers exceeding the maximum vehicle weight once the vehicle is completed. A vehicle that exceeds its maximum weight has an increased risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the UVW label and inspect the vehicle to make sure that it is not overloaded, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2014-2018 Lincoln MKZ and Ford Fusion vehicles. The steering wheel retaining bolt may loosen allowing the steering wheel to detach while driving. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt with a longer bolt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 30, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S08.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Ford Taurus vehicles equipped with mechanical key ignition systems. The keys for these vehicles may be able to be removed from the ignition when transmission is not in the PARK position. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 114, “Theft Protection.” If the key is removed from the ignition while the vehicle is not in the PARK position and the parking brake is not applied, the vehicle may roll away, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the shifter assembly, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin March 19, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18C02.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2011 Sonata vehicles. In the event of a crash, the air bag control unit (ACU) may short circuit, preventing the frontal air bags, seat belt pretensioners, and side air bags from deploying. If the frontal air bags, seat belt pretensioners, and side air bags are disabled, there is an increased risk of injury to the vehicle occupants in the event of a vehicle crash that necessitates deployment of these safety systems. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin April 20, 2018. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 174.

Sign up for RVtravel.com’s

new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2018 Range Rover Velar vehicles. The air inlet door linkages for the ventilation system may detach, preventing the system from clearing fog or condensation from the windshield and windows. If condensation or fog cannot be cleared, the driver’s visibility may be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will update the vehicle software to control the length of movement of the ventilation actuator arm, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 23, 2018. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N143.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018 Toyota Sienna vehicles built with a specific lot of 10-spoke alloy wheels from one production facility. These wheels may not have been properly cooled during manufacturing. As a result, the wheels may crack in the spokes from an impact while driving. If the wheels crack at the spokes, the wheel may separate from the hub assembly causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota began notifying owners initially by phone on February 26, 2018, and will mail letters to any unnotified owner starting on April 20, 2018. Dealers will inspect the wheels and replace them if necessary depending on their production location, free of charge. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is J0J.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2017 Toyota Tundra vehicles. One of the rear split bench seat leg brackets may not have been properly tightened to the vehicle’s floor pan, possibly allowing the seat to move in a crash. A vehicle with an improperly tightened seat leg bracket could fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages,” and 225, “Child restraint anchorage systems.” If the rear split bench seat moves in a crash, the seat occupant has an increased risk of injury. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the five seat leg bracket bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 2018. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is J0I.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

(Nothing significant to report.)

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2018 by RVtravel.com.