RV and RV-related recalls for May 2017





Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for May 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.



UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 XLR ToyHauler trailers, model XLT26HFS. The Federal Placard incorrectly states that the rear tire pressure should be 50 PSI, when the tires should actually be inflated to 80 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect information may cause the operator to underinflate the tire, potentially causing tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on July 3, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-05032017-0398.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Salem, Wildwood, XLR, Sanibel, Wildcat, Vengeance, Chaparral Lite and Columbus recreational trailers. The Federal Placard may inaccurately list the tire and rim combinations that are installed on the trailers. Additionally, the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) and the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) information may be incorrect. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and 49 CFR part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect information may cause the operator to install an incorrect replacement rim or tire, overinflate the tire, or overload the vehicle, all scenarios that may increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 22, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-04242017-0393.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Prime Time Avenger motorhomes, model AVT31DBS. The Federal Placard on these vehicles only indicates that the rear tire size is ST225/75R15E tires with 80 PSI, when the placard should state that the front, rear, and spare tires are ST225/75R15E tires with 80 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and 567, “Certification.” The incomplete Federal placard information could cause the user to install an incorrect tire, resulting in a possible overloading of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 19, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 50-04182017-0392.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Palomino recreational trailers, model PAT251RBSS. The Federal Placard does not list the correct tire size, tire pressure, and rim size information of ST205/75R14C tires requiring 50 PSI and a rim size of 14X5.5JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect information may cause the operator to install an incorrect replacement rim or tire or overinflate the tire, all scenarios that may increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 11, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-432-3271. Forest River’s number for this recall is 400-05102017-0407.

Foretravel, Inc. (Foretravel) is recalling certain 2012-2018 ih-45, Phenix and Nimbus motorhomes. The ball joints on the independent front suspension (IFS) modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering. A separated ball joint can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. Foretravel will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, clean, and secure the ball joint, free of charge. The recall began on April 26, 2017. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-955-6226, option 3.

Locate services at Interstate exits

The 2017 Next Exit is the most complete USA Interstate highway exit directory ever published for every exit of major and most minor routes. Find what’s located at upcoming exits on your route — gas, food, lodging, camping, shopping, hospitals, Walmarts and much more. A best-seller year after year. Learn more or order.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Imagine travel trailers. The screws that secure the slide room mechanism columns may shear, allowing the slide room to extend while the trailer is being towed. If the slide room opens during transit there would be an increased risk of a crash. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will replace the slide mechanism column securing screws, free of charge. The recall began on May 15, 2017. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910009.

Jayco Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2017 Jay Flight Bungalow, Hummingbird, White Hawk, Jay Flight SLX, Jay Feather 7, Jay Feather and Jay Flight fifth wheel recreational trailers. The LED ceiling lights may produce excessive heat. The excessive heat from the LED ceiling lights may increase the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected LED ceiling lights with a different light, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 30, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for the recall is 9901349.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017 CrossRoads Volante trailers, model 310BH. The rear upper bunk may not be properly supported. Without the proper supports, the bunk may fall when it is occupied, increasing the risk of injury. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will add screws through the bunk supports into the wall studs, free of charge. The recall began on May 10, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-284.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Dutchmen Voltage trailers equipped with the Onan 5.5 generator option. The fuel line may have been clamped incorrectly to the generator. The incorrectly clamped fuel line may disconnect, possibly causing a fuel leak and increasing the risk of fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will properly clamp the fuel line to the generator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin on May 30, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-285.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Raptor fifth-wheel recreational trailers, model 428SP. The affected trailers have tires that may contact the outriggers. Tire contact with the outriggers may result in tire damage, possibly causing a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will cut a notch in the bottom side of the outriggers located above the tires on the door side of the unit, free of charge. The recall began on May 18, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone Customer Service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-287.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2018 Sport Trek and Durango travel trailers equipped with the outside kitchen option. The affected travel trailers may not have had the proper sealing tape installed on the propane gas line. Additionally, the gas line may not have been tested during production. Due to either being untested, or improperly sealed, the propane line may leak, increasing the risk of a fire or explosion. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will seal the propane line and test the system for leaks, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 30, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 153 or 154.

Livin’ Lite Recreational Vehicles (Livin’ Lite) is recalling certain 2018 Quicksilver recreational trailers, model TH 7X20. The frame structures that support the trailer floor may fail. If enough of the support structures fail, the trailer may have structural instability, increasing the risk of a crash. Livin’ Lite will notify owners, and dealers will reinforce the outrigger frame structures and add additional outriggers as needed. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 19, 2017. Owners may contact Livin’ Lite customer service at 1-866-272-5578.

Riverside RV (Riverside) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Whitewater and Mt. McKinley travel trailers. These trailers were manufactured without rear-facing reflectors and have non-reflective tail lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Without rear-facing reflectors or reflective tail lights, the vehicle may have reduced visibility from behind, increasing the risk of a crash. Riverside will notify owners, and dealers will install reflective tape on the rear bumper below the tail lights, free of charge. The recall began on May 11, 2017. Owners may contact Riverside customer service at 1-260-499-4578.

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling certain 2015 Tuscany motorhomes built on a Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) XCM, XCR, or XCL motorhome chassis manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). In these vehicles with a heavier, adjustable, straight foot pedal, the brake activation signal to certain towed devices may not deactivate when the motorhome service brakes are released. If the brake activation signal to a towed device remains active when the motorhome chassis service brakes are released, the brakes on a towed device may remain engaged depending on brake configuration of the trailer. As a result, the brakes would drag and possibly overheat potentially resulting in a fire. Additionally, following drivers may be confused by the motorhome’s actions, increasing the risk of a crash. DTNA has notified owners, and Freightliner dealers will modify the affected pedal assemblies, free of charge. The recall began on November 7, 2016. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712 or Thor customer service at 1-877-500-1020. Thor’s number for this recall is FL723AB.

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Venetian and Tuscany motorhomes equipped with Cummins ISL engines. These vehicles, built on a Freightliner chassis, have a power steering hose that may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. Daimler Trucks (DTNA), the manufacturer of the Freightliner chassis, has notified the motorhome owners, and DTNA dealers will reroute the high pressure power steering hose to provide adequate clearance from the starter stud, free of charge. The recall began on December 27, 2016. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712 or Thor customer service at 1-877-500-1020. Thor’s number for this recall is FL727A.

Good Sam Campground Guide

With more than 12,500 locations listed across the USA and Canada, the Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide is the only print directory of RV parks and campgrounds. The 2017 edition features an expert rating system with all evaluations completed on site in the past 12 months. Park listings include amenities, services, restrictions, rates, contact info, Good Sam discount locations, hundreds of dollars’ worth of Camping World savings and pages of helpful information. Learn more or order.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Ace, Hurricane, and Windsport motorhomes. The weight rating labels for the tow hitches on these vehicles indicate a 10,000 lb. weight capacity when the actual hitch capacity is 8,000 lbs. If the hitch is loaded to the capacity on the label, the hitch may damage the motorhome or the hitch may disconnect from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of the crash. TMC will notify owners and provide them corrected labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 7, 2017. Owner’s may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Quantum KM24 motorhomes. The power supply wire for the steps was incorrectly attached to a 50 amp circuit breaker instead of being connected to a 20 amp circuit breaker. Should the step circuit be overloaded, the breaker may not trip as intended, increasing the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the power wire for the steps to the correct breaker, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000135.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2014-2017 Winnebago View, VIA, ERA, and Itasca Navion motorhomes. The affected vehicles have an Axxess radio volume control module that may interfere with the chassis electrical system. The Axxess radio volume control module can affect electrical system functions, possibly causing an engine shutdown, power loss, illumination of malfunction indicator warning lights, and interfere with the restraint system. These scenarios can increase the risk of crash or increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will remove the Axxess radio volume control module, free of charge. The manufacturer has not provided a recall notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-537-1885.

DO YOU HAVE A NORCOLD REFRIGERATOR?

If so, watch this important video about a critical recall. A class action lawsuit has just been settled. Click on this page for the settlement website and a link to the court ruling.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

RV Camping in State Parks

The 6th edition of this guidebook profiles nearly 1,750 state parks, forests and recreation areas in 49 states that offer accommodations for RVers. Included are state maps, directions (and GPS), number of sites including those with hookups, WiFi access, plus other amenities. Learn more or order.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017 Jeep Compass vehicles equipped with a 6-speed transmission. The left front halfshaft may not be properly seated and, as a result, it may disengage from the transmission and/or break. If the left front halfshaft disengages or breaks, the vehicle will have a loss of drive. Additionally, if the vehicle is parked without using the parking brake, the vehicle may roll despite being in ‘Park.’ Either condition may increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the left front halfshaft for engagement and replace any that are not properly engaged in the transmission, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 23, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T26.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain model year 2013-2016 Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 vehicles. Certain driving conditions, such as driving off-road or debris striking the vehicle, may cause the roll rate sensor to trigger a fault within the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC). If this fault occurs, the rollover side curtain air bag and the seat belt pretensioner will be disabled from deploying. If the rollover side curtain air bags and seat belt pretensioners are disabled, there is an increased risk of injury to the vehicle occupants in the event of a crash that necessitates activation of these safety systems. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the ORC software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 23, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T25.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2013-2014 Freightliner Sprinter and 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris vehicles. During vehicle servicing, the affected vehicles received software updates that may conflict with some of the vehicle’s computers. The improper software may cause problems with the electronic stability control system, the air bag control unit or the engine management software. These problems can result in an increased risk of a crash or an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner dealers will update the affected control units on the vehicles, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 Ford Explorer, F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 vehicles equipped with a manual driver’s seat back recliner mechanism. In the event of a crash, the seat back frame may not restrain the occupant due to having inadequate welds. As such, these vehicles may not meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 202a, “Head Restraints,” and 207, “Seating Systems.” If the occupant is not adequately restrained in the event of a crash, they have an increased risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the seat back frame, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 5, 2017. Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C08.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Chevrolet Spark vehicles. In the event of a crash, if a young child is seated improperly and not wearing a seat belt while in the front passenger seat, deployment of the front passenger air bag may injure the occupant’s neck. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” In the event of a crash with a frontal air bag deployment, an unbelted child in the front passenger seat has an increased risk of injury. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 17199.

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. (Gulf States) is recalling certain 2016-2017 4Runner vehicles equipped with the TFORCE accessory package. The fasteners for the aftermarket roof rack may have been improperly tightened. If the roof rack fasteners loosen, the roof rack may detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf States will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, tighten the roof rack fasteners, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 1, 2017. Owners may contact Gulf States customer service at 1-800-444-1074. Gulf States’ number for this recall is 17R1.

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. (Gulf States) is recalling certain 2017 4Runner, 86, Avalon, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Corolla iM, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Prius, Prius C, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Sienna and Yaris vehicles. The spare tire air pressure was not adjusted to the proper pressure as stated on the Tire Pressure Label. A spare tire that is not inflated to the proper value may not perform as intended, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf States will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the spare tires, adjusting their pressure as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 1, 2017. Owners may contact Gulf States customer service at 1-800-444-1074. Toyota’s number for this recall is 17R2.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Honda CR-V vehicles that recently received a replacement engine. The replacement engine may have been built with the wrong pistons, potentially affecting the engine’s performance. The reduced performance may result in an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engines and replace the incorrect components, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 5, 2017. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is KF6.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2017 CR-V and Acura RDX vehicles. The Certification Labels on the affected vehicles were printed with ink that may be inadvertently wiped away with an alcohol solvent. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the label information can be wiped away, the operator may not be able to refer to the information, possibly resulting in the vehicle being overloaded, which can increase the risk of a crash. Honda and Acura will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Certification Label, free of charge. The recall was planned to begin May 22, 2017. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are KF3 (CR-V)and KF4 (RDX).

Keep rodents out of your RV!

The overwhelmingly positive reviews on this make it a best bet for keeping your RV rodent-free. This is the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 100 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets so no safety warning is required. 98% biodegradable. Tested and endorsed by the Good Sam Club. Learn more or order.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2015-2017 LEAF and 2014, 2016 and 2017 Sentra vehicles. Due to a manufacturing error within the air bag inflators, the passenger frontal air bag may not properly deploy in the event of a crash. In the event of a crash, if the front passenger air bag doesn’t deploy properly, it can increase the risk of injury to passengers. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 11, 2017. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2017 Versa, and Versa Note vehicles. The ring plate that secures the air bag cushion to the passenger frontal air bag assembly may fail, possibly causing the air bag to deploy improperly in the event of a crash. In the event of a crash, if the passenger frontal air bag does not deploy as intended, it can increase the risk of injury. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag module, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC (SET) is recalling certain model year 2013-2017 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia vehicles accessorized with Southeast Toyota accessory 20-inch Rockstar wheels installed by Southeast Toyota or a Southeast Toyota dealer. The Rockstar wheels were installed with lugnuts that may crack and detach. Lugnuts that crack and detach may cause the wheels to separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. SET will notify owners, and dealers will install new replacement lugnuts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 23, 2017. Owners may contact SET customer service at 1-866-405-4226. SET’s number for this recall is SET17A.

RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers manages more than 12 million acres of land and water nationwide. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. This book will guide you to more than 600 Corps-managed campgrounds with sites suitable for RV camping on nearly 200 lakes around the country. Many RVers believe Corps campgrounds are among the best out there! Learn more or order.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Tacoma vehicles. Oil may leak from the area where the rear differential carrier is assembled to rear axle housing. If the vehicle is operated with an insufficient amount of oil in the rear differential, the differential may seize and cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear differential for oil leakage. Based on the inspection, dealers will either tighten the fastening nuts or replace the fastening nuts and gasket. If the rear differential components are damaged, the rear differential carrier assembly will be replaced. The repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 12, 2017. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is H0G.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2012-2014 Passat vehicles, equipped with diesel engines and Direct-Shift Transmissions (DSG). The vehicle’s underbody heat shield may not be long enough to protect the right half-shaft grease boot from heat, potentially resulting in a grease leak. If the leaking grease contacts a heated surface, such as the exhaust system and/or the diesel particulate filter (DPF), it could increase the risk of fire. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driveshaft heat shield, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 23W5.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.



RV RECALLS

Here’s our complete list of RV recalls in the past year.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2017 by RVtravel.com.