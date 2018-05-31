RV and RV-related recalls for May 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for May 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forest River Prime Time recreational trailers, model WCF35MB. The Federal Placard states an incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) which incorrectly calculated an incorrect Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) to indicate a negative CCC in pounds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect information may cause the operator to exceed the CCC and GVWR of the vehicle, potentially increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners and provided Federal Placards with corrected information, free of charge. The recall began on May 3, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-2589. Forest River’s number for this recall is 61-0704.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Coachmen Spirit recreational trailers, models SBT2963BH and SBT2342BH. The outdoor cooktop may have been installed without a liquid propane (LP) quick disconnect. If the cooktop does not have an LP hose quick disconnect feature and the cooktop is placed into the vehicle while still connected to the LP supply and with the LP hose in the ON position, users may be exposed to Carbon Monoxide. Additionally, the escaping propane gas may increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will disconnect the LP supply line and relocate it with a quick disconnect LP fitting, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 15, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220-0691.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Gulf Stream Conquest and B Touring Cruiser motorhomes, models 6314, 6316, 6317, 6320, 63111, 5291 and 5316. These vehicles do not have intermediate side marker lights and have front and rear side marker lights that are spaced more than thirty feet apart. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Without intermediate side marker lights, the motorhome would have decreased visibility to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will install intermediate side marker lights, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in May 2018. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 04172018.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Conquest motorhomes, model 6280. The Federal Placards on these vehicles may incorrectly state the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) as 14,500 lbs. when the correct GVWR is 12,500 lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the operator loads the vehicle according to the incorrect GVWR on the label, the vehicle may be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in May 2018. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 04052018.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2018-2019 KZRV Durango, Spree, Spree Escape, Connect, Sportsmen, Sidewinder, and Venom recreational trailers. The Solera Smart Arm awning may deploy while moving. If the awning deploys while moving, there would be an increased risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin on June 15, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-04.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2019 KZRV Connect recreational trailers, model C241RLK. These vehicles were incorrectly equipped with a 15/20 amp circuit breaker instead of a 15/15 amp breaker. The incorrect circuit breaker may increase the risk of a fire. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 15/20 amp circuit breaker with a 15/15 amp circuit breaker, free of charge. The recall began on April 20, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-03.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Newmar Ventana, 2015-2016 Newmar London Aire, and 2013-2017 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes. When switching from using the low beam headlights to the high beam headlights, the low beam headlights go out when the intention was to have both beams illuminate. Without the low beams also illuminated when the high beams are on, the driver may have reduced visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will correct the vehicles so that the low beam stays illuminated when the high beam is switched on, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 17, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018 Newmar Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Ventana LE, Ventana, Dutch Star, New Aire, Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. The electrical connections in the breaker box may not be properly tightened, possibly causing the connections to overheat. Overheating of the electrical connections can increase the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the loose electrical connections, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on May 17, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Riverside RV (Riverside) is recalling various 2015-2017 White Water, Water Fall, and Mt. McKinley motorhomes equipped with certain Plastic-Handle Fire Extinguishers or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. Riverside will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde to get a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in May 2018. Owners may contact Riverside customer service at 1-260-499-4511.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2011-2017 Thor Tuscany and Venetian motorhomes, built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. FCCC has notified owners, and FCCC dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall began on May 1, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867 or FCCC customer service at 1-800-547-0712. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000153.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2018 Winnebago Travato and 2018-2019 Winnebago Era, and Revel recreational vehicles. The roof rack may not have been installed with the correct fasteners, possibly resulting in the roof rack detaching from the vehicle while moving. If the roof rack detaches while moving, it could become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will add a screw adjacent to each rivet, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 150

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2004-2007 Jeep Liberty vehicles. The rear suspension lower control arms can fracture due to excessive corrosion, causing a loss of vehicle control. A fractured control arm can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear lower control arms, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U38. Note: This recall is an expansion of recall 12V-085. Vehicles included in that campaign are not included in this recall.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2018 Dodge Journey, Charger and Durango, RAM 2500, 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis (more than 10,000 lb.), 4500 Cab Chassis and 5500 Cab Chassis, Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee and Chrysler 300, 2014-2019 RAM 1500, 2015-2018 Dodge Challenger, 2015-2017 Chrysler 200, 2016-2018 RAM 3500 Cab Chassis (less than 10,000 lb.), 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica and 2018 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. These vehicles are being recalled to address a defect that could prevent the cruise control system from disengaging. If, when using cruise control, there is a short circuit within the vehicle’s wiring, the driver may not be able to shut off the cruise control either by depressing the brake pedal or manually turning the system off once it has been engaged, resulting in either the vehicle maintaining its current speed or possibly accelerating. If the vehicle maintains its speed or accelerates despite attempts to deactivate the cruise control, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the software, and perform a software flash on the engine or powertrain control module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 6, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Note: Owners are advised to stop using cruise control until the software update has been performed. In the event that cruise control cannot be disengaged while driving, owners should firmly and steadily apply the brakes and shift the transmission to neutral, placing the vehicle in park once it has stopped.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Dodge Charger, Durango and Challenger, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, Chrysler 300, and RAM 1500 vehicles. An incorrect transmission park lock rod may have been installed in the transmission. If the incorrect park lock rod is installed, the transmission may not shift into ‘PARK’ and keep the vehicle from moving, increasing the risk of unintended vehicle movement and the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will install the correct park lock rod, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U43.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Cherokee vehicles equipped with a 2.4L engine. These vehicles may have been manufactured with a fuel tube that may leak fuel into the engine compartment. A fuel leak in the presence of the ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel tube, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U39.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Compass vehicles. The front lower control arms may be incorrectly welded, potentially resulting in a control arm separation. If the lower control arm separates, it can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the front lower control arms, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U42.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 RAM 4500 and 5500 cab chassis trucks. The primary and secondary brake hoses located between the brake master cylinder and the hydraulic control unit may have been manufactured without anti-corrosion plating on the ferrules, which can allow the ferrules to corrode. If the ferrules corrode, brake fluid could leak and cause loss of braking, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake hoses and replace them if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U41.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles equipped with hydraulic brakes. The parking brake cable may not have been adjusted properly, which may result in unexpected vehicle movement. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 105, “Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems.” For vehicles equipped with a transmission that does not have a ‘Park’ position or a transmission that has a ‘Park’ position but the transmission lever is not placed in ‘Park’, an improperly adjusted park brake cable could result in unintended movement of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will correct the parking brake cable adjustment, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 21, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18C05.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2009-2014 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, 2009 GMC Topkick 5000, 6000, 7000 and 8000 Series and Isuzu F Series, and 2009-2018 Chevrolet Express, and GMC Savana vehicles, equipped with certain Plastic-Handle Fire Extinguishers or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. GM will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde to get a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, and Isuzu customer service at 1-866-441-9638. GM’s number for this recall is 18146.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe Police Pursuit and Special-Service vehicles. The flexible steel cable connecting the driver’s seat belt to the outboard side of the seat may be repeatedly bent over the seat side shield as the driver enters and exits the vehicle causing the cable to fatigue and separate. If the pretensioner cable becomes fatigued or breaks, the driver may not be properly restrained in the event of a crash, increasing their risk of injury. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the pretensioner cable and seat side-shield, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 18156.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Chevrolet Equinox vehicles. The driver and front passenger door window glass may not be properly tempered. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 205, “Glazing Materials.” If the glass is not tempered properly, and the window is broken, the glass can break into large pieces, increasing the risk of injury. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the glass in the front doors, free of charge. The recall began May 15, 2018. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 18136.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2003-2012 Honda Accord and Pilot, 2010 Accord Crosstour, 2001-2011 Civic, 2002-2011 CR-V, 2003-2004, 2006-2008 and 2011 Element, 2007 and 2009-2013 Fit, 2010-2012 Insight, 2002-2004 Odyssey, and 2012 Ridgeline vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been installed incorrectly during replacement. An incorrectly installed air bag may deploy improperly in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the passenger frontal air bag module assembly, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 1, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are K1P, and M1O.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback and Civic Type R vehicles. Driver and front passenger seatback pads sold as replacement service parts were made without slit openings for the seat-mounted side air bags. In the event of a crash necessitating air bag deployment, the seatback pad would interfere and adversely affect air bag performance. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 214, “Side Impact Protection.” If the seat-mounted air bags cannot deploy correctly in the event of a crash, there would be an increased risk of injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front seatback pads, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 1, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is E1D, U1B, and X1C.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2006-2007 Volkswagen Passat sedan and wagon vehicles. Upon deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to explode. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator could explode with metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin April 30, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 69Q8. Note: This recall partially supersedes recall 16V-079.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc. (Kumho) is recalling certain Solus KH16 tires, size P225/65R17. The tire belts may separate under severe conditions. A tire belt separation can increase the risk of a crash. Kumho will notify owners, and dealers will replace all affected tires, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Kumho customer service at 1-800-445-8646.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

