RV and RV-related recalls for October 2017

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for October 2017 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

November 2, 2017

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2018 Shadow Cruiser Ultra Lite recreational trailers, models ID225RBS, ID240BHS, ID263RLS, ID279DBS, ID280QBS and ID289RBS. The axles on these vehicles were installed backwards, possibly reducing the braking ability or causing the brakes to temporarily lock up. Improper brake function can increase the risk of a crash. Cruiser has notified owners, and dealers will correct the axle installation, free of charge. The recall began on September 20, 2017. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-866-277-5630. Cruiser’s number for this recall is 99.03.13.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2013-2014 Coachmen Freedom Express recreational trailers. The frames on these vehicles may not have had reinforcement stiffeners welded onto the exterior I-Beam in the axle area, allowing the axles to be misaligned. Misaligned axles can affect vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and the frame manufacturer will inspect the trailer for frame reinforcements, installing them as necessary and secure the axle mountings, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8205, or Lippert Components customer service at 1-574-537-8900. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220-0529.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Vibe, and 2016-2018 Rainier recreational trailers. The liquid propane (LP) line may have insufficient clearance above the axle shackle. Without adequate clearance, the LP line may be damaged, resulting in a propane leak, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the LP line with a longer one, routing it away from the axle hangers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 10, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8063. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-0516.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forester motorhomes, model FRC3271SF. The Federal Placard may inaccurately state that the vehicle has single rear wheels and tires, when the vehicle is equipped with dual rear wheels and tires. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Wheels and Rims-Other than Passenger Cars,” and fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The Federal Placards may cause the operator to not properly maintain the tires and/or wheels. Failure to maintain the tires may lead to improper handling, potentially increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 34-0528.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Imagine recreational trailers. The wires at the air conditioning unit may detach from the connector and the loose wires may short circuit. A short circuit increases the risk of a fire. Grand Design has notified owners, and dealers will change the existing wire connectors for the air conditioning unit to positive retention wire connectors, free of charge. The recall began on October 23, 2017. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910010.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2018 Sundance XLT TT recreational trailers, models ID221RB, ID241BH, ID273RL, ID281DB, ID283RB and ID291QB. The axles on these vehicles were installed backwards, possibly reducing the braking ability or causing the brakes to temporarily lock up. Improper brake function can increase the risk of a crash. Heartland has notified owners, and dealers will correct the axle installation, free of charge. The recall began on September 20, 2017. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-574-206-7920 or by email at warranty@heartlandrvs.com. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.35.

Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2018 Open Range 3X fifth wheel recreational trailers. The labels on these vehicles may not list the correct tire size information of 235/85R16. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” If the tire size information is incorrect, the operator may replace the tires with tires that are an incorrect size, increasing the risk of a crash. Highland Ridge has notified owners and provided corrected labels, free of charge. The recall began on September 22, 2017. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904359.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Greyhawk motorhomes, model 29ME. Damage to the liquid propane (LP) line can occur by the line being melted by the vehicle’s exhaust pipe, contacting the drive shaft, or being kinked at the p-clamp. A damaged LP line can increase the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP lines, correcting them or replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on October 13, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903361.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2008-2009 Raptor recreational vehicles, models 3110 and 3018, equipped with IOTA ITS-50R transfer switches. These transfer switches may fail when exposed to elevated electrical loads in higher ambient temperatures. If the transfer switch fails, it can increase the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transfer switch, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin October 9, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-301.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Sport Trek, Spree, and Connect recreational trailers. These vehicles may have been manufactured without a 2 amp fuse in the circuit for the awning lights. Without the fuse, excessive current can cause the wire to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a 2 amp fuse assembly as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on September 18, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2017-06.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Fleetwood Bounder and 2013-2016 Fleetwood Southwind recreational vehicles. The welds attaching the battery tray may be insufficient. As a result, the tray may separate from underneath the chassis. An unsecured battery tray can cause a battery acid leak or an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire or injury. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the battery tray, and install fasteners, if necessary, to secure the battery tray, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170914REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Ace, Challenger, Daybreak, Hurricane, Miramar, Outlaw, Windsport, Palazzo, Tuscany, and Tuscany XTE motorhomes. The windshield wipers may fail due to the system being incorrectly installed or secured. If the windshield wipers cannot be used, driver visibility would be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system to verify it is installed correctly, repairing or replacing the system as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on September 27, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000146. NOTE: Although some of the vehicles included in this recall have previously been remedied under recalls 17V-096 or 17V-162, the vehicles may need additional repairs under this campaign.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2011-2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. The affected vehicles had brake booster shields installed under a previous campaign to prevent water from entering the brake booster and limiting braking ability. This recall is to verify that the brake booster shield installation was performed properly. If the brake booster shield was not installed properly, the vehicle’s braking ability may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake booster shield, correcting the installation as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 7, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T59.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2012 Jeep Liberty and 2012-2013 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger vehicles. A component within the occupant restraint controller (ORC) may fail and prevent the active headrests from deploying in the event of a rear-end crash. If the active headrests do not deploy in certain rear-end crashes, the front seat occupants have an increased risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ORC as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 29, 2017. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA’s number for this recall is T56.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2013-2017 RAM 2500, 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles, equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines that have Concentric-brand water pumps without a vent hole. These water pumps may leak coolant. The leaking water pump can increase the risk of an engine compartment fire. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the water pumps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 1, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T51.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500 vehicles. The affected vehicles were manufactured without a driveshaft catch strap, allowing a loose driveshaft to strike the fuel tank. A loose driveshaft may strike and puncture the gas tank, resulting in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing catch strap for the driveshaft, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015 F-650 and F-750 trucks, equipped with certain Spicer D-Series and E-Series steer axles. The castellated nut on the steer axles may not be properly torqued, allowing the tie rod to loosen. If the tie rod loosens, it may disconnect from the steering knuckle, causing a loss of steering control at lower speeds and increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the torque of the castellated nut and tie rod, tightening it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S30.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Ford F-150, and 2017 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks. The doors on these vehicles may have a bent or kinked actuation cable or the door latches may freeze after water gets into the latch. Either condition can result in the doors opening while driving although they appear to be closed. A door that opens while driving can increase the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the door latch actuation cables and repair if necessary, and install water shields over the door latches, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S33.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 trucks with manually-adjusted front passenger seats. The seat belt anchor may not be adequately welded to the seat cushion frame. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages,” and 207, “Seating Systems.” The seat belt buckle weld may fail, preventing the occupants from being properly restrained in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger manual seat track, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C17.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Super Cab pick-up trucks not equipped with a moonroof. The structural roof braces may be missing rivets at the attachment of the roof rail, thereby reducing the structural integrity. If the structural integrity is reduced, in the event of a rollover crash, there may be an increased risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will install the rivets for the roof brace attachments, free of charge. The recall began October 17, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S29.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017 Santa Fe vehicles equipped with 3.3L engines. The crankshaft assemblies may have been produced with surface irregularities in the crankshaft pin, causing engine bearing wear. The engine bearing wear may cause the vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Hyundai will notify all owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the engine, as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin October 18, 2017. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 168.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2018 Santa Fe Sport vehicles. The front coil springs may have been improperly manufactured and, as a result, may fracture under certain loads while driving. If the coil spring fractures, it can puncture the tire, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. All of the affected vehicles are currently unsold on dealer lots. Dealers will replace both front coil springs, free of charge, prior to the vehicle’s sale. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 167.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Soul and Soul EV vehicles. The pinion plug may allow the pinion gear to separate from the steering gear assembly. If the pinion gear separates, steering will be lost, increasing the risk of a crash. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and secure the pinion plug or replace the steering gear assembly, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 16, 2017. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC155. NOTE: This recall supersedes campaigns 14V-332 and 15V-736. Vehicles previously remedied under those numbers are being recalled again under this campaign.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2017 Sorento vehicles equipped with 3.3L engines. The engine crankshaft may have been improperly heat treated and may fail. If the crankshaft fails, the engine will stall, increasing the risk of a crash. A failed crankshaft also increases the risk of a fire. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the crankshaft, and, as necessary, replace the engine sub assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2017. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC153.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Outlander, 2015-2016 Lancer and Outlander Sport, and 2015 Lancer Evolution vehicles. These vehicles may have defective relays that can result in an engine stall, reduced engine power or the engine overheating. If the engine stalls, there is an increased risk of a crash. MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected relays, free of charge. The recall began October 24, 2017. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA’s number for this recall is SR-17-005.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2005-2007 and 2009-2010 Toyota Sienna vehicles. In the affected vehicles, due to a problem within the shift lock assembly, the shift lever may be moved out of the “Park” position without depressing the brake pedal. If the shift lever can be moved from the “Park” position without depressing the brake pedal and the parking brake is not applied, the vehicle may roll, increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the shift lock solenoid and reapply the grease, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 1, 2017. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is H0V. Vehicles that were previously recalled under campaign 13V-429 are not affected by this recall.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2004-2007 Touareg vehicles. These gasoline-powered vehicles have a fuel filter flange that may crack, allowing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel filter flange for cracks, replacing the flange if cracks are found. If no cracks are found, a protective cover will be installed onto the filter flange. These repairs will be performed free of charge. Parts are not currently available, but owners will be notified of the recall beginning November 19, 2017. A second notice will be sent when remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 20Ai.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Harbor Freight Tools (Harbor Freight) is recalling certain 2014-2017 Haul Master Heavy Duty Folding Trailers, Utility Trailers, Super Duty Trailers, Tag-Along Trailers, and Folding Utility Trailers. The tires on these trailers may not be strong enough to support the expected loads. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other than Passenger Cars.” If the tires cannot meet the strength requirements, the tires may fail, increasing the risk of a crash. Harbor Freight will notify owners, and stores will provide replacement tires mounted on rims, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2017. Owners may contact Harbor Freight customer service at 1-800-444-3353.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

