RV and RV-related recalls for September 2017

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for September 2017 and related equipment we feel is of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Prime Time Wildcat fifth-wheel recreational trailers. The water heater may have been installed too close to the underside of the slideroom possibly allowing carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle. If carbon monoxide enters the vehicle through the slideroom opening, it can increase the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a kit to remedy the water heater’s location, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 2, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 61-0515.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forest River Dynamax, Forester, Sunseeker, and Coachmen Prism vehicles built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. The affected vehicles have tire labels on the B-pillar that list a tire pressure that is too low. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Operating the vehicle with low front tire pressures may result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and authorized Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the tire pressure label with correct tire inflation pressure, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-854-888-3214. Forest River’s number for this recall is 35.55.215-0491.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Prime Time recreational trailers, models WCF32WB, WCF34WB, and WCF37WB. The Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) on the Federal Placard is listed as 6,160 lbs. when the axle is only rated for 6,000 lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect GAWR may cause the vehicle to be overloaded and the axle to fail, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect Federal Placard and Cargo Carrying Capacity label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 61-0506.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Prime Time Tracer recreational trailers. The Federal Placard on these vehicles may not list the correct tire pressure information of 65 PSI and 448 kPa. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Following the incorrect tire pressure information can cause the tires to prematurely fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide corrected Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 27, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0514.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Rockwood and Flagstaff recreational trailers equipped with Dexter Axles. The spindle nut on the axles may not have been torqued to the proper specifications. The overtightened nut may cause the hub bearings to fail and the tire and rim to separate from the axle resulting in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and Dexter axle dealers will inspect and replace any suspect bearings, hubs, and spindle nuts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-5164 or Dexter Axle at 1-574-295-7888. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10C-0496.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 XLR ToyHaulers, models XLT23KW and XLT23KW-W. The Federal Placard on these vehicles may not provide the correct tire and rim combination information of ST225/75R15/E tires needing 80 PSI and rims of 16X6.0JJ. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” If the information is incorrect, operators could install the incorrect size replacement tires, which can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 23, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-0509.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Springdale and Summerland recreational trailers. The wiring for the electric stabilizer jacks were incorrectly connected to the unprotected side of the breaker. An electrical short in the wiring for the electric stabilizer jack can increase the risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the installation of the electrical stabilizer jack wiring, correcting it as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin September 22, 2017. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 17-299.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Sportsmen and Sportster recreational trailers. The tires may rub against the steel enclosure housing for the sewer hose, causing premature tire wear. Premature tire wear may result in sudden tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the sewer hose enclosure, free of charge. The recall began on August 30, 2017. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2017-05.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Holiday Rambler Vesta and Fleetwood Jamboree motorhomes. Wires within the generator junction box may have been improperly stripped before being connected. If the wiring was improperly stripped before being connected, an electrical short may result, increasing the risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will properly strip and reconnect the junction box wires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 29, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170823REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Hurricane, and 2011 Serrano and Windsport motorhomes. The affected vehicles are wired to be powered by a generator and are equipped with an Iota ITS-50R transfer switch that may fail when exposed to elevated electrical loads and used in higher temperatures. The transfer switch may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Iota ITS-50R transfer switch with a transfer switch from another manufacturer, free of charge. The recall began on September 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000145.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018 Four Winds, Chateau and Freedom Elite recreational vehicles. The liquid propane (LP) hose may sag and become pinched between the frame and the leaf spring u-bolts, potentially damaging the hose and causing a propane leak. A propane fuel leak may increase the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP hose routing and install additional P-clamps or relocate the P-clamps to properly secure the hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 23, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000144.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017 Dodge Durango vehicles. The vehicles may have been assembled with rear axle halfshafts that are too short. If a halfshaft is too short, it may disengage from the differential causing a loss of drive and increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler has notified owners, and dealers will replace both halfshafts, free of charge. The recall began on September 18, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T55.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. The tire and rim size information required to be on the Certification label was omitted during manufacturing, which may result in an incorrect tire and rim combination being installed on the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The missing tire and rim designation information may lead to an incorrect combination being installed on the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners and will provide a corrected certification label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T53.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015-2017 F-150, and 2017 F-250 and F-350 trucks equipped with a crew cab. The left rear inflatable seat belt buckle assembly may be inadequately attached to its mounting bracket. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” If the left rear inflatable seat belt buckle separates from its mounting bracket, the seat occupant may not be adequately restrained, increasing their risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt assembly, replacing the attaching rivet as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C12.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 Explorer, Taurus and Police Interceptor Utility and Sedan vehicles. The steering gear heat shield fasteners may corrode, allowing the heat shield to detach. If the heat shield detaches, the steering gear may overheat, increasing the steering effort required by the driver, especially at lower speeds, and increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the heat shield fasteners as needed, free of charge. The recall was expect to begin in September 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S23.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 F-150 and Mustang vehicles. The air bag inflator within the passenger frontal air bag module may rupture in the event of a crash. An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S26.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017 Focus vehicles. The rear left side seat back frame may have an insufficient weld between the outboard pivot bracket and the pivot nut joint, resulting in the seat back having reduced strength. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” The reduced seat back strength may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the second-row left-side seat back frame as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C13.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles and 2017-2018 GMC Acadia vehicles. The right front intermediate driveshaft may fracture and separate while driving. If the front right intermediate drive shaft assembly separates while driving, the vehicle will lose propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash. If the assembly separates while parked on a grade, without the park brake engaged, the vehicle may move unintentionally, increasing the risk of a vehicle roll-away. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the right front intermediate drive shaft assembly, free of charge. The recall began August 25, 2017. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 17329.

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. (GST) is recalling certain 2017 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles equipped with accessory roof rail cross bars. The fasteners for the roof rails may not be torqued properly. The roof rails may loosen and possibly detach from the vehicle, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash. GST will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and properly torque the fasteners, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 25, 2017. Owners may contact GST customer service at 1-800-444-1074. GST’s number for this recall is 17R3.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2008-2012 Accord, 2010 and 2012 Accord Crosstour, 2006-2011 Civic, 2007-2011 CR-V, 2009-2012 Fit and Pilot, and 2010-2012 Insight vehicles that received replacement passenger frontal air bag inflators. One dealership may have incorrectly installed the replacement air bag inflators. In the event of a crash, an incorrectly installed passenger frontal air bag inflator may deploy the air bag improperly, increasing the risk of injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag module assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 1, 2017. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are O07, Y0A, N06, G05, M04, Y01, and O09.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2008-2016 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2006 Lexus LX470, and 2008-2013 Lexus LX570 vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with an incorrect driver or front passenger air bag. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” An incorrect driver or front passenger air bag may not deploy as intended in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected air bag assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 25, 2017. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is H0S. Lexus’ number for this recall is HLD.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2009-2016 Volkswagen CC, 2006-2010 Passat and Passat Wagon vehicles. Interruption of electrical power to the fuel pump control module may cause the fuel pump to fail. If the fuel pump fails, the engine will stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump control module, free of charge. Remedy parts are currently unavailable. Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on October 13, 2017. Owners will receive a second notice when remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 20AE.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

