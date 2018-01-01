RV burns before Sugar Bowl game. See it go up in flames

We publish a fire safety feature in each weekly issue of the RV Travel Newsletter. We do it for a reason: RVs burn, and when they do they burn fast. It’s not a rare thing. Hardly a day, somewhere in America, an RV goes up in flames. We want our readers to know how to prevent such fires, and if one occurs what to do to save the RV, or more importantly themselves.

Here’s an example of a catastrophic fire from last weekend’s Sugar Bowl football game. An Alabama fan had arrived early and parked near the New Orleans Superdome. Her late model motorhome caught fire about 11 a.m. As you can see from the short video, the RV turned to toast quickly. The fire began in the rear, which usually indicates it originated in the RV’s diesel engine compartment.

Despite her loss, the fan, who did not wish to be named, still attend the game.

Watch and weep:

