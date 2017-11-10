Did your RV company/dealer follow federal law regarding tires?

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

I’ve been reading a number of posts recently on recalls, violations of federal safety standards in the RV industry and on tire and fire extinguisher recalls.

If you have been a reader of my blog, you know that I am a strong proponent of filing complaints on failures of safety-related systems and of tires to NHTSA.

You can read a portion of the Federal Regulations on what RV companies are supposed to do here as far as the regulations relate to identifying who owns what tire in case there is a recall.

Obviously, if the serial number (full DOT serial including the date numbers at the end) of a tire is not recorded when the tire is sold, there is no reliable way for a tire company to contact owners of tires that are under a recall order.

Selling dealers have the following responsibility:

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires that tire dealers must provide every tire purchaser with a pre-addressed completed tire registration form OR complete the tire registration process electronically on behalf of the tire purchaser (49 CFR Part 574.8). This is not voluntary, tire dealers must do one or the other.”

When a vehicle is sold (car, light truck, or RV) the tires are “sold” with the vehicle. The regulation says “tire dealer” but obviously just because a company sells vehicles and doesn’t think of themselves as a “tire dealer,” they are in fact selling tires.

However, I have found that few people have received the appropriate forms. Did you receive a form with the purchase of your last set of tires at the tire store, or with the tires that were shipped to you if you bought them online? How about when you bought a new or used RV?

You say you bought your RV used so you don’t think the tire ownership needs to be registered? Well, I know of nothing prohibiting a tire being covered under a recall just because ownership was transferred. The entire reason for this registration is simply to let either NHTSA or the tire company contact the owner of tires covered by a recall. The information is not used for any other purpose.

IMO the odds are that very few of you received the pre-addressed form, or if you did you may not have bothered to complete the information.

Well, here is a website that you can fill in the information and submit the form online and don’t even need a stamp.

I started this post and mentioned fire extinguishers. If you have been following RVTravel.com, you know about the recall and free replacement of potentially defective extinguishers. You may have discovered you have one or more of the covered units. Unlike tires, fire extinguisher ownership is not registered so there will be millions of extinguishers that are not replaced simply because people do not know about the recall and Kidde company has no way of contacting the owners.

Do yourself a favor and register all your tires: RV, car or truck. Who knows – you may just end up with a new set of tires if the ones you have are covered under a recall.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.