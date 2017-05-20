Comments for RV driving: Understanding grade signs
I’m not sure what you mean by “diesel engines don’t have nearly the compression braking of a gas engine.” Diesel engines have much more compression than gasoline engines; it is the heat of very high compression that fires the fuel. In practice, our diesel Sprinter motorhome will hold the rig back on hills quite well, while gearing down our Dodge SUV does nothing.
I don’t understand your reasoning when you say diesel engines don’t have compression braking. Diesels are designing with engine braking and or compression braking designed in. My rig has a 3 position switch for engine braking and has the total amount of HP available (500hp) for braking. In addition to that the cruise control works in conjunction with engine braking and downshifts the transmission to hold my downhill speed to within + or -1 mph of the speed I set it to.
If the engine temperature is climbing, sure, turn off the a/c. But, if it is still climbing, turn on the heater. It acts as a second radiator.
http://www.rvbloggins.com/travel-trailer-up-steep-climbs-on-a-hot-day/